Czechs raise $3,850,000 for Viktor for AFU: an anti-aircraft system based on Toyota Land Cruiser to counter Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs​

Czech residents organized fundraising on the Zbraneproukrajinu platform to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.The organizers of the collection want to create a homemade anti-aircraft launcher Viktor. It is a Czech-made 14.5 mm dual-fed machine gun mounted on a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck.