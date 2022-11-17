What's new

Czechs raise $3,850,000 for Viktor for AFU: an anti-aircraft system based on Toyota Land Cruiser to counter Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs

Czechs raise $3,850,000 for Viktor for AFU: an anti-aircraft system based on Toyota Land Cruiser to counter Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs​

Czech residents organized fundraising on the Zbraneproukrajinu platform to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Here's What We Know​

The organizers of the collection want to create a homemade anti-aircraft launcher Viktor. It is a Czech-made 14.5 mm dual-fed machine gun mounted on a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck.
CZECHNICAL..!!!
 
it can be a good tactical vehicle to support infantry ...
 

