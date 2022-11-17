Muhammed45
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 2, 2015
- 8,842
- -9
- Country
-
- Location
-
Czechs raise $3,850,000 for Viktor for AFU: an anti-aircraft system based on Toyota Land Cruiser to counter Iranian Shahed-136 UAVsCzech residents organized fundraising on the Zbraneproukrajinu platform to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
Here's What We KnowThe organizers of the collection want to create a homemade anti-aircraft launcher Viktor. It is a Czech-made 14.5 mm dual-fed machine gun mounted on a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup truck.
Czechs raise $3,850,000 for Viktor for AFU: an anti-aircraft system based on Toyota Land Cruiser to counter Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs
Czech residents organized fundraising on the Zbraneproukrajinu platform to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
gagadget.com