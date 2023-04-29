What's new

Czech Republic Eyes Aircraft, Radar Sales to Vietnam

L 410 NG

The L 410 NG cargo aircraft. Photo: Aircraft Industries


The Czech Republic is looking to supply Vietnam with military aircraft and radars to help the Southeast Asian nation meet its growing security needs, a Czech government source told Reuters.

The information was announced following Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s three-day visit to Hanoi last week to discuss defense and security with Vietnamese leaders.

Prague-based defense firm Omnipol is now reportedly in talks with Vietnam over possible sales of L 410 NG cargo aircraft and dual-use radars for civilian and military airports.

The company is also discussing potential deliveries of additional L-39NG light-combat aircraft on top of the 12 the country has already ordered.

“We can confirm that we are in intensive talks with this customer however we are bound by a non-disclosure agreement and we cannot comment on any of current or potential contracts,” an Omnipol spokesperson told the outlet.

Diversifying its Arsenal​

Vietnam has relied on Russia for its military weapons and equipment for many years.
Around 80 percent of its local arsenal is estimated to come from Moscow.

As Hanoi seeks to diversify its primarily Russian defense equipment, it is now tapping defense firms from other countries to bolster and diversify its supplies.

As a result, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Czech counterpart have agreed to step up defense cooperation.

The source said Prague is also willing to support weapons technology transfer and local manufacturing for Vietnam.

www.thedefensepost.com

Czech Republic Eyes Aircraft, Radar Sales to Vietnam

The Czech Republic is looking to supply Vietnam with aircraft and radars to help the Southeast Asian nation meet its growing security needs.
www.thedefensepost.com
 

