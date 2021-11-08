Czech Republic blocks Chinas Panda diplomacy and gets Pangolins from Taiwan instead

The Broken Promise of a Panda: How Prague’s Relations With Beijing Soured (Published 2019) When a new mayor of the Czech capital refused to toe the line on Taiwan, Beijing severed its sister-city relationship. Broader repercussions followed.

For years China used to lend Pandas as PR tool to zoos all over the world. The same was planned for the zoo in Prague, but rising tensions between various european countries and China made Prague cancel the Panda project and instead now signed a contract with Taiwan for 2 pangolins.Prague also ditched a city partnership with Beijing and made a partnership with Taipei.P.s.: What i find badass, is how the mayor of Prague handled the issue. At the new year celebration he also invited an ambassador from Taiwan. The chinese ambassador tormed to the mayor and demanded that the taiwanese must leave. The mayor just said, that he does not send his guests away and adviced the chinese ambassador that he is free to leave, if he doesnt like the other guests.