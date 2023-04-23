Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala visits the future Škoda car production plant in Vietnam - Škoda Storyboard Mladá Boleslav, 23 April 2023 – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala visited the future Škoda car production plant located in the Vietnamese province of Quảng Ninh. During the visit, the Prime Minister met with Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board member for Sales and Marketing, and representatives of the...

The visit by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala sends a strong signal that the expansion plans of the Czech carmaker are backed by the highest level of government. The Prime Minister assured the company’s local representatives of his support. High-ranking government representatives and representatives of the Vietnamese partner company, TC Motor, also took the opportunity to inform the guests about the plans for the future of Vietnamese-Czech collaboration.Škoda Auto’s entry into the Vietnamese market allows the company to benefit from synergies offered by the geographical proximity to India: Local production of the made-in-India Kushaq and Slavia model series from CKD (completely knocked-down) format will begin as early as 2024 at the new plant in Quảng Ninh province.Sales activities in the market are set to commence in just a few months: Local partner TC Motor will start selling the first European models this summer, with initial dealerships planned in the metropolitan areas of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as one of Vietnam’s biggest cities, Da Nang. The medium- to long-term aim is to expand the Škoda Auto dealer network to more than 50 partners, especially since the sales potential looks promising: The brand foresees annual sales of 30,000 units in the medium term, with that figure rising to over 40,000 units after 2030.Starting in 2023, the Czech car manufacturer plans to gradually import the Karoq and Kodiaq model series from Europe, followed by the Octavia and Superb in 2024. In addition, the all-electric Enyaq iV will expand the local model range in the future. All of these vehicles will arrive fully built-up from Europe.