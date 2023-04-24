beijingwalker said: Czech president: EU, US ‘alone’ cannot face China​ By EURACTIV.cz



"The EU cannot do this alone. Not even the US can do it alone in the long term. The way to create a sufficient economic, political and, in the long term, perhaps even military counterweight to China is to work together," Pavel emphasised. [Shutterstock/helloRuby]





Czech President Petr Pavel has called for a joint and balanced strategy between the US, Europe and other democracies to address China’s increasing economic, political, and financial power while avoiding divisive lines between them.



Pavel spoke about EU-US-China relations with European Council’s President Charles Michel during his visit to Brussels on Thursday and Friday.



“We should not draw any dividing lines between Europe, North America and other democracies, but seek common approaches that will help us to create a sufficient balance to China’s economic, political and financial strength,” Pavel told the Czech press on Friday.



He indirectly referred to Macron’s statements, saying that “it is normal that so many member states have different perspectives”.



However, Pavel said he is convinced that democratic countries should try to “change the rules of the game” and not accept those China is pushing for.



“The EU cannot do this alone. Not even the US can do it alone in the long term. The way to create a sufficient economic, political and, in the long term, perhaps even military counterweight to China is to work together,” Pavel emphasised.



According to the Czech president, who caused a stir when he had a phone conversation with the Taiwanese president shortly after his election, it is necessary to cooperate with Indo-Pacific powers Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.



“Only by working with them and joining forces will we be able to create a force that China will respect,” Pavel said.



His comments come at a time when the Commission is trying to convince EU leaders to

‘Paradoxical’ to travel to China​ Pavel’s views are echoed by some fellow EU leaders and experts, who advocate for a stronger transatlantic partnership.



“Macron’s primordial distancing from the United States is not helpful, and in the context of the war in Ukraine, where the United States is still playing first fiddle in military support, words about strategic autonomy sometimes sound ridiculous,” Filip Šebok, Czech expert on China at the Association for International Affairs, told EURACTIV.cz.



Šebok also pointed out that it is “paradoxical” that European leaders are travelling to Beijing with the hope that they will convince China to pressure Putin to end the war in Ukraine.



“Suddenly, China is an actor that we expect to contribute to European security – something unthinkable not long ago. This is not a situation the EU should be in,” he concluded.



In March, EURACTIV Czechia quoted Pavel as saying that Macron had changed his mind regarding the creation of a European army and enhanced EU defence.



“There has already been a big shift by President Macron – from the European army, he was talking about years ago, against the backdrop of NATO’s brain-deadness, to now saying we need to build European defence based on the European pillar of NATO, which I applaud. It is a reasonable shift,” Pavel said.



Relation with Beijing has also sparked a debate in Rome, where Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is still undecided on whether to renew a memorandum of understanding (MoU) set to expire next year.

Although the Italy-China trade has reached new highs, the “new circumstances” with rising Chinese power have made Italian politicians more cautious.



