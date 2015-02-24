Czech mayor calls CCP 'rude clowns' after threats over Taiwan trip

The Czech government accepts Beijing's "One China" policy and does not send official delegations to the island.



But Vystrcil is a member of the right-wing opposition Civic Democrats and is not bound by the protocol.



The delegation, including politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists and journalists, will meet Tsai on Thursday as part of their five-day trip.



Vystrcil said his visit was a way to highlight Czech sovereignty as his country "should not listen to the orders of another country, especially a non-democratic country", a clear reference to Beijing.



He said the Taiwan visit did not violate Czech's interpretation of the "one China" principle.



"We are not against the People's Republic of China," he told reporters.