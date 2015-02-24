What's new

Czech mayor calls CCP 'rude clowns' after threats over Taiwan trip

Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

Aug 4, 2016
(Facebook, Pavel Novotný Oficiální image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayor of a Prague district on Monday (Aug. 31) fired off an angry letter in response to a threat by a Chinese "wolf warrior diplomat" that Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil would "pay a heavy price" for his ongoing visit to Taiwan.
On Sunday, Vystrcil, along with his 89-member delegation, began a five-day tour of Taiwan, making him the highest-level Czech official to ever visit the country. On Monday, China's foreign ministry cited State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) as saying “The Chinese government and Chinese people won’t take a laissez-faire attitude or sit idly by, and will make him (Vystrcil) pay a heavy price for his short-sighted behaviour and political opportunism."
That same day, the Mayor of Prague district Reporyje, Pavel Novotny, on his Facebook page posted a photo of a scathing letter he addressed directly to Wang in response to his threat. In the subject line of the letter, Novotny demands an immediate apology for Wang's threats made against his country.
In the letter, Novotny condemns Wang for having 'crossed the lines" of diplomatic norms. He then chastised the foreign ministry for threatening the Czech senate speaker in such a way and behaving like "unmannered rude clowns."
He then demanded that China apologize for the threat "right now" with a formal apology delivered within 24 hours to the Czech foreign minister, who Novotny claimed agrees with him. However, he lamented that the minister dare not express this sentiment publicly due to a pact between the "not very sane" Czech President Milos Zeman and his "co-conspirator" Prime Minister Andrej Babis and communist China.

Novotny said that Wang should be "ashamed" of his threat and he called on China's top diplomat to acknowledge his mistake or face a "heavy price for bullying." Taking a jab at China's notorious dept-trap diplomacy, the Reporyje mayor then said that his side's reaction would be the same even if the communist autocracy invested "14x more than our friends from Taiwan."
He called on Wang to "wake up" and swore that he "will not s*** on us." Novotny closed by demanding a copy via email so that he can keep his "diplomatic f*** up" in his archives and warned him not to "p*** him off."


beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
The Czech government accepts Beijing's "One China" policy and does not send official delegations to the island.

But Vystrcil is a member of the right-wing opposition Civic Democrats and is not bound by the protocol.

The delegation, including politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists and journalists, will meet Tsai on Thursday as part of their five-day trip.

Vystrcil said his visit was a way to highlight Czech sovereignty as his country "should not listen to the orders of another country, especially a non-democratic country", a clear reference to Beijing.

He said the Taiwan visit did not violate Czech's interpretation of the "one China" principle.

"We are not against the People's Republic of China," he told reporters.
 
newb3e

newb3e

Jun 25, 2007
did you post to show that a small european country has more balls than Siri surrendrr Modi g?
 
Aug 4, 2016
And yet you unnecessarily made a remark from higher ups giving breathing space for them to be rebuked in the crassest language.
did you post to show that a small european country has more balls than Siri surrendrr Modi g?
I could ask the same question to cheerleaders, then I saw your flags.
 
