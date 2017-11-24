Czech Foreign Minister researching mechanisms for developing joint defense cooperation with Egypt

Engineer Mohamed Mohamed Salah El-Din Mustafa, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the National Authority for Military Production, received Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, and Jan Volk, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Egypt, to discuss mechanisms for developing joint cooperation between the two sides. This came at the headquarters of the National Authority for Military Production.
September 28, 2021
At the beginning of the meeting, Engineer Mohamed Mohamed Salah El-Din, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Authority for Military Production, welcomed the Czech delegation, pointing out that this meeting comes from the belief of both sides in the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership in various fields, which is of mutual benefit to both parties, and the role of the two sides was emphasized. The Ministry of Basic Military Production, which is represented in meeting the demands and needs of the armed forces of ammunition, weapons and equipment, and that surplus production capacities are utilized to manufacture a variety of civilian products and contribute to the implementation of national projects and development projects in the country.
Salah indicated that the two sides discussed current issues of cooperation, and the meeting witnessed discussions on opening new horizons for joint cooperation between military production companies and similar Czech companies in many different fields of manufacturing, and an invitation was extended to Czech companies to participate in the scheduled "EDEX 2021" exhibition. His stay in Egypt at the end of November of this year.
For his part, Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, praised the stability that Egypt is currently witnessing as a result of the efforts made by the state to enhance the security situation and economic reform measures to attract foreign investments, pointing to the interest of many Czech companies operating in the various manufacturing sectors in strengthening cooperation with Egyptian companies, foremost of which are companies. Military production and the transition of this cooperation to more open horizons, adding that the Czech side’s interest in cooperating with “military production” comes within the framework of the industrial, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities that its companies and affiliated units possess at the highest level.
Jan Volk, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Egypt, praised the role played by the Ministry of Military Production in supporting and encouraging investment in Egypt and in consolidating the distinguished relations between Egypt and the Czech Republic, which extend for more than (60) years, stressing that the investment climate in Egypt at the present time is one Stable, explaining that Egypt is one of the most promising and attractive markets in the world.
The media advisor to the Minister of State for Military Production and the official spokesman for the ministry, Mohamed Eid Bakr, explained that the work policy of the Ministry of Military Production is based on openness to cooperation with all companies operating in various fields, in order to exchange experiences and localize modern manufacturing technology within companies and affiliated units.
