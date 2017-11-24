What's new

Czech Foreign Minister researching mechanisms for developing joint defense cooperation with Egypt

WhatsApp Image 2021-09-28 at 10.09.35 AM

Engineer Mohamed Mohamed Salah El-Din Mustafa, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the National Authority for Military Production, received Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, and Jan Volk, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Egypt, to discuss mechanisms for developing joint cooperation between the two sides. This came at the headquarters of the National Authority for Military Production.

WhatsApp Image 2021-09-28 at 10.09.35 AM (1)


September 28, 2021

At the beginning of the meeting, Engineer Mohamed Mohamed Salah El-Din, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Authority for Military Production, welcomed the Czech delegation, pointing out that this meeting comes from the belief of both sides in the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership in various fields, which is of mutual benefit to both parties, and the role of the two sides was emphasized. The Ministry of Basic Military Production, which is represented in meeting the demands and needs of the armed forces of ammunition, weapons and equipment, and that surplus production capacities are utilized to manufacture a variety of civilian products and contribute to the implementation of national projects and development projects in the country.

Salah indicated that the two sides discussed current issues of cooperation, and the meeting witnessed discussions on opening new horizons for joint cooperation between military production companies and similar Czech companies in many different fields of manufacturing, and an invitation was extended to Czech companies to participate in the scheduled "EDEX 2021" exhibition. His stay in Egypt at the end of November of this year.

For his part, Martin Tlapa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, praised the stability that Egypt is currently witnessing as a result of the efforts made by the state to enhance the security situation and economic reform measures to attract foreign investments, pointing to the interest of many Czech companies operating in the various manufacturing sectors in strengthening cooperation with Egyptian companies, foremost of which are companies. Military production and the transition of this cooperation to more open horizons, adding that the Czech side’s interest in cooperating with “military production” comes within the framework of the industrial, technological, technical, research, human and infrastructure capabilities that its companies and affiliated units possess at the highest level.

Jan Volk, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Egypt, praised the role played by the Ministry of Military Production in supporting and encouraging investment in Egypt and in consolidating the distinguished relations between Egypt and the Czech Republic, which extend for more than (60) years, stressing that the investment climate in Egypt at the present time is one Stable, explaining that Egypt is one of the most promising and attractive markets in the world.

The media advisor to the Minister of State for Military Production and the official spokesman for the ministry, Mohamed Eid Bakr, explained that the work policy of the Ministry of Military Production is based on openness to cooperation with all companies operating in various fields, in order to exchange experiences and localize modern manufacturing technology within companies and affiliated units.


https://www.youm7.com/story/2021/9/...من-الأسواق-الواعدة-والجاذبة-على-مستوى/5475886
 
The Czech Republic is historically ranked among the best in the field of heavy industry, including the military industry..


Czechoslovak Group:

Czechoslovak Group (CSG) is a holding continuing traditions of the Czechoslovak industry. It supports development of traditional Czech and Slovak companies, which are focused on defence and civil industrial production and trade. More than 8,200 employees work in enterprises included in the CSG holding. The main branches of CSG are machine-building, automotive, railway, aviation and defence industries. Thanks to the strong pro-export orientation of the holding, we can meet with products of CSG on all continents, and a number of its customers continues to grow. The production portfolio is large-scale: from watches through train brakes to cargo trucks. No less important field are radar and navigation systems for the civil and defence industry.

The holding includes:

Tatra Trucks, a.s.
Manufacture of trucks for the army, building, mining, forestry, agricultural industries and fire-fighting. Military special trucks with a possibility of higher ballistic protection of the crew, special technical solutions of vehicles according to individual customer’s requirements. Equally important part is also a special branch in a form of Tatra Defence Vehicle, a.s., which has exclusive rights for the production, sale and maintenance of a family of the PANDUR II armoured vehicles for the Czech Republic and other selected markets in East Europe and Asia. It develops and manufactures armoured vehicles based on the TATRA chassis and cooperates with the same brand in the production of armoured vehicles of the Titus type. Of cause, warranty and after-warranty service, delivery of spare parts, training of screws and service teams, complex ensuring of the whole life cycle of the vehicles are matter of fact.

Tatra Tactic 2019Picture: Tatra Tactic


Excalibur Army, spol. s r.o
It is a producer and supplier of ground equipment for safety and security units. It ensures sale and production of spare parts for military wheeled and tracked equipment, as well as complex service and modernization of well-proven types of fighting vehicles and spare parts. It offers new types of equipment, which are a product of its own development.

Patriot II
Picture: EXCALIBUR ARMY is going to bring the PATRIOT II 4x4 armoured vehicle on the NATO Days


ELDIS Pardubice, s.r.o
It manufactures aviation surveillance radar equipment (SRE), precise approach search radars (ASR) and air traffic control system. It offers customized solutions for customers in more than 25 countries in the world. The company ensures all phases of delivery of radars – from development of technology, through production, software, to installation and service of the equipment for the whole product life time. Radars from ELDIS Pardubice are also used by the Air traffic control of the Czech Republic on civil airports and the Czech Ministry of Defence on military airports. ELDIS Pardubice covers by its radars, for example, more than 90% airspace of India

PAR-E
Picture: ELDIS will present its portfolio of the active radars and systems, which are determined for the air traffic control and the control on airports. The picture shows the PAR-E precision approach radar.


KARBOX, s.r.o
The Company is engaged in proposals and production of certified container turn-key solutions. The offer among others contains special containers and container workplaces and box-type superstructures for the military and civil customers. It also provides complex service, repair of containers and superstructures. The company has its own design and research department.

Enumeration of all companies, including production of watches, data-link systems etc. would occupy a lot of place; that’s why - with regard to the safety and defence industry - we are presenting just a shortened portfolio. All companies and reviews of the CSG holding are presented at the official pages of the holding.

Česká zbrojovka a.s.
Nowadays, the company employs about 2,000 employees and is settled in Uherský Brod. This is literally an iconic manufacturer of small arms. The company exports 95 per cent of the armament production to hundreds of countries. The Česká zbrojovka company is ranked among the ten biggest manufacturers of small arms in the world and five which produce automatic weapons. It is an essential partner for the domestic defence industry. Not only pistols have a name in the world, for example, CZ-75 in different variants, modern pistols CZ-P07, P09 and P-10C, plus tens of others.

4V9A3164
Picture: New models of CZ P-10 - CZ P-10 F, CZ P-10 SC and CZ P-10 S series | CZUB

The BREN 2 army assault rifles achieve success and good public acceptance all over the world, not to mention the modern Scorpion EVO 3 machine riffle, which are used by armed units and in almost twenty countries of the world. But the Zbrojovka company in Uherský Brod, thanks to its professionalism, also significantly contributes to the aviation and automotive industry. It is engaged in thermal processing and surface treatment.

ZCH_7075
Picture: CZ BREN 2 assault rifle | CZUB

Among other significant companies, there are VOP CZ and VTÚ state enterprises. We mustn’t forget about ERA Pardubice, Meopta, Interlink, Ray Service, SVOS, EVPÚ Defence, Explosia, Glomex and other companies.


https://www.czdefence.com/article/k...efence-and-security-industry-on-the-nato-days
 
Passive Surveillance ESM Tracker (PET) VERA-NG is the most advanced Passive Surveillance System utilizing the multilateration Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) principle.

The unique system is designed for detection, localization, tracking and identification of the air, ground and naval targets as well as exceptional pulse and continuous wave signal analysis.

VERA-NG supports cross-border, long-term and long-range surveillance without alerting neighbouring nations. The system emits zero electromagnetic energy making it ‘invisible‘, i. e. it sees without being seen. It also provides strategic ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) information to collect, process and evaluate the ESM data for reference database.

TDOA principle







https://www.era.aero/en/military-security/vera-ng
 
DITA 155 mm Self-Propelled Gun-Howitzer


The 155 mm DITA self-propelled 45 caliber howitzer is a new modern artillery weapon using a NATO standard 155 mm ammunition. Weapon system is available with extended range up to 39 km with base bleed projectiles and 50 km with high-precision ammunition. It derives from the original Czechoslovak concept of Tatra truck-mounted howitzers, but it takes the autonomy of operation into a new level – DITA offers an unprecedented rate of fire with only 2 members of the crew.

Excalibur Army Unveils Dita Self-propelled Howitzer


The DITA howitzer is equipped with a powerful Onboard Control System which contains subsystems of diagnostics, navigation, automatic gun aiming, autonomous calculation of shooting elements and ammunition selection subsystem. The DITA howitzer is equipped with a special A.S.A.P. system (Automatic Setting of Action Position) and with an ammunition control system which greatly enhance the speed of task execution and overall effectivity of the weapon. This technique is also distinguished by the ability to quickly change position, as well as high cross-country ability.

Excalibur Army Unveils Dita Self-propelled Howitzer


Thanks to full automation of the system the vehicle is operated by a crew of only 2 – driver and commander. The cabin is protected according to STANAG 4569 Level I. Vehicle is equipped with new ergonomically distributed driver’s and commander’s controls (vehicle controls & diagnostics , C2I systems, FCS and CTIS). High performance heating, A/C and NBC filtration system is installed. Auxiliary 24 V source with a hydraulic pump (APHU) allows emergency control of gun in case of accidental engine stop.
 
The L-39NG represents a new generation of modern and cost effective jet trainer based on the historical heritage of the provenand reliable L-39 Albatros. The L-39NG design is in accordance withthe current and future needs of air forces around the world. Designed primarily as a basic and advanced jet trainer, the L-39NG can also perform a variety of other missions including light combat, close air support, counterinsurgency and reconnaissance.



Newly built L-39NG jet trainer aircraft with Genesys Aerosystems avionics suite and glass cockpit, new airframe with five hardpoints, and FJ44-4M engine.

 
The SC said:
@Gomig-21, @Philip the Arab , @Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose
Are they trying to set up a ToT contract for the L-39NG? IIRC, they had several squadrons of the L-59E Albatross trainer for a while. Wiki isn't updated very well they show 1 L-39 lmao. They most definitely still have them and use them as trainers along with perhaps the K-8s.

1633048481867.png


1633048537303.png


1633048574879.png


1633048619275.png


1633048656783.png


There used to be a pic of at least 20 of them lined up on the tarmac. It would be nice to update them for sure.
 
Gomig-21 said:
Are they trying to set up a ToT contract for the L-39NG? IIRC, they had several squadrons of the L-59E Albatross trainer for a while. Wiki isn't updated very well they show 1 L-39 lmao. They most definitely still have them and use them as trainers along with perhaps the K-8s.

View attachment 781178

View attachment 781179

View attachment 781180

View attachment 781181

View attachment 781182

There used to be a pic of at least 20 of them lined up on the tarmac. It would be nice to update them for sure.
Yes with new L-39NG.. but With the Italian mega deal or the US proposal for an advanced trainer.. it will be near impossible..

DITA self-propelled 155 mm howitzer seems to be a good choice though,, if it comes with TOT..
 
The SC said:
Yes with new L-39NG.. but With the Italian mega deal or the US proposal for an advanced trainer.. it will be near impossible..

DITA self-propelled 155 mm howitzer seems to be a good choice though,, if it comes with TOT..
Yes I was going to mention the M=346, there's supposed to be 24 of them in the mega deal dang man let's go already and throw those Typhoons in with the FREMMs and get it done! Stop messing with our feelings dammit! lol.
 
Gomig-21 said:
Yes I was going to mention the M=346, there's supposed to be 24 of them in the mega deal dang man let's go already and throw those Typhoons in with the FREMMs and get it done! Stop messing with our feelings dammit! lol.
Yes the Aermacchi M-346 is the best choice..Hope this period of time is just like the stillness before the tempest..So many important deals are in the pipeline.. go slowly.. it might just explode in our faces ..
 
The SC said:
Yes the Aermacchi M-346 is the best choice..Hope this period of time is just like the stillness before the tempest..So many important deals are in the pipeline.. go slowly.. it might just explode in our faces ..
That's one explosion I don't think many of us would mind taking right in the kisser lmao.

Ramses Akhenaten Ahmose said:
Now they're getting the Czechs involved? Whats promising is the dita howitzer and the new trainers, man this is more than I expected 😍
Click to expand...
Ever since the armed forces went on this modernization blitzkrieg, all these countries with stuff to offer that didn't deal with Egypt during that phase were watching on the sidelines in shock and were probably assuming Egypt was going to default on payments to one supplier or another and were just waiting for that time to come but it never did. Now they're all lining up at the door and on the sidewalk around the block to get a piece of the action. All this while now Egypt has all the purchase power to ask for nothing but ToT along with whatever it chooses and if there's any resistance, sayonara they move on. You gotta love the way they pulled this all off. Sisi and co, just masters while all the bitches that were ragging on him have shut TFU. :lol:
 
Gomig-21 said:
That's one explosion I don't think many of us would mind taking right in the kisser lmao.



Ever since the armed forces went on this modernization blitzkrieg, all these countries with stuff to offer that didn't deal with Egypt during that phase were watching on the sidelines in shock and were probably assuming Egypt was going to default on payments to one supplier or another and were just waiting for that time to come but it never did. Now they're all lining up at the door and on the sidewalk around the block to get a piece of the action. All this while now Egypt has all the purchase power to ask for nothing but ToT along with whatever it chooses and if there's any resistance, sayonara they move on. You gotta love the way they pulled this all off. Sisi and co, just masters while all the bitches that were ragging on him have shut TFU. :lol:
I'm as enthusiastic as you are.. just check the number of deals and sub-deals involved..

-Deals with Italy
-Deals with France
-Deals with South Korea
-Deals with the US
-Deals with Germany
-Deals with Russia
-Deals with Belarus
-Deals with Czech Republic
-Deals with Serbia
-Deals with the UAE
-Deals with China
-Deals with Pakistan
-Deals with England
-Deals with Greece

And most likely others we are not aware of!

With the exception of the GB and Greece deals that involves only naval missiles or small patrol crafts.. all the other deals are mega ones.. Each involving dozens of weapon systems and their technologies that are to be transferred to Egypt's military industries..
 
The SC said:
I'm as enthusiastic as you are.. just check the number of deals and sub-deals involved..

-Deals with Italy
-Deals with France
-Deals with South Korea
-Deals with the US
-Deals with Germany
-Deals with Russia
-Deals with Belarus
-Deals with Czech Republic
-Deals with Serbia
-Deals with the UAE
-Deals with China
-Deals with Pakistan
-Deals with England
-Deals with Greece

And most likely others we are not aware of!

With the exception of the GB and Greece deals that involves only naval missiles or small patrol crafts.. all the other deals are mega ones.. Each involving dozens of weapon systems and their technologies that are to be be transferred to Egypt's military industries..
You beat me to it. I was actually going to make a list of the platforms themselves which I can still do, as far as the ones they've already committed to and have or are on their way. It's most impressive without a doubt. Some they'll have to move away from and seek other types & sources such as the Type 209s. We'll also have to see what the Germans allowed on the 4 Mekos and if any systems are off limits and under weaponized because of that cancer next door. But it sounds like they're already ahead of the curve on that process anyway, so that's a good thing.
 
