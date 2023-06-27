Cyprus in negotiations with Israel to acquire Merkava 3 MBTs Main Battle Tanks

Cyprus is reportedly in talks with Israel to acquire Merkava Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), according to information published by the Israeli daily newspaper, Haaretz on June 22, 2023. The MBT has seen four versions developed thus far, with the Merkava Mk 3 model potentially set for sale to Cyprus.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr...16&url=https://contourlines.org/&ffid=1&co=PK
Israeli Merkava 3 MBT Main Battle Tank. (Picture source Army Recognition)
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr.../villagebookbuilders.org/donate/&ffid=1&co=PK
An official from Cyprus, who remained anonymous, confirmed ongoing discussions with Israel but declined to provide further specifics about the potential deal or a timeline for its conclusion.
In a recent interview with the economic daily Calcalist, Yair Kulas, the head of the Defense Ministry's export coordination department, disclosed that Israel is in negotiation with two nations regarding the sale of older Merkava 2 and Merkava 3 tanks, no longer in active service in the Israeli army. One of these nations, he hinted, is located in Europe.
If the deal materializes, this would be a milestone for Israel as its first sale of a Merkava tank to a European nation. Despite public curiosity, the Defense Ministry has refrained from revealing the identity of the country Kulas referred to.
Commenting on the negotiation, the Defense Ministry stated, "Due to the war in Europe, several countries have shown interest in acquiring from Israel's reserves, including the older Merkava tanks decommissioned years ago. The discussions are ongoing, and no agreement has been finalized by either the Defense Ministry or the interested nations."
The Merkava MBT has a unique history. Israel announced the development of the Merkava prototype in May 1977 and launched a series production of 40 tanks soon after. By 1979, the first production tanks were delivered to the Israel Defence Force 7th Armoured Brigade and were first used in combat in Lebanon in 1982. The Mk 1 and Mk 2 models received upgrades, incorporating components of the Mk 3, excluding the 120 mm smoothbore gun.
The Merkava's design is unconventional, with the turret and fighting compartment situated at the rear of the vehicle. The hull comprises cast and welded armor, while the tank's structure offers protection from HEAT (High-Explosive Anti-Tank) projectiles and ATGWs (Anti-Tank Guided Weapons).
The Merkava 3 is the third generation of tanks in the Merkava family. (Picture source Army Recognition)
Initiation of the design process for the Merkava Mk 3 began in August 1983, closely following the turnover of the first production Merkava Mk 2. The inaugural Mk 3 model was then delivered to the 188th Armoured Brigade in the spring of 1989. While the Merkava Mk 2 represented an upgrade from the original Mk 1, the Merkava Mk 3 presented a novel design altogether. The fundamental hull was extended by 457 mm, with the inclusion of extra fuel cells in the hull's rear. The basic turret casting saw an extension by 230 mm, with the comprehensive turret armor layout around the crew revamped to a modular design, thus facilitating future modifications and upgrades.
The Mk 3 is armed with an Israel Military Industries 120 mm smoothbore gun that incorporates a thermal sleeve. The gun's ballistic properties are identical to those of the 120 mm smoothbore gun installed on the American M1A1 and M1A2 tanks, as well as the German Leopard 2 MBTs. The tank accommodates 48 rounds of 120 mm ready-use ammunition, stored in a drum situated on the turret compartment floor, thereby ensuring similar levels of protection as individual containers.
As a secondary form of armament, the Merkava Mk 3 is fitted with a coaxially-mounted 7.62 mm machine gun, in addition to two 7.62 mm machine guns situated on the roof. The tank also features a 60 mm mortar, operated entirely from within the turret, capable of firing HE bombs at anti-tank teams and illuminating rounds. On either side of the turret, the tank has the Israel Military Industries CL-3030 instantaneous self-screening system installed for combat vehicle use.
The Merkava 3's armor adopts a unique modular design covering both the turret and hull, offering a significantly enhanced level of protection compared to the Merkava Mk 1 and 2. This modular armor can be replaced in the field, with newer systems replacing older packages when available.
The Merkava 3's engine, a General Dynamics Land Systems (formerly Teledyne Continental Motors) AVDS-1790-9AR V-12 air-cooled diesel, generates 1,200 hp and is linked to a new Ashot transmission. The suspension system, supplied by Ashot Ashkelon, is also a fresh design and consists of 12 independently mounted road wheels (six on each side) on trailing arms, sprung by pairs of concentric coil springs. The initial two and last two road wheel stations on both sides are equipped with a hydraulic rotary damper developed by SHL. The tank can reach a maximum road speed of 60 km/h and a maximum cruising range of 500 km.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr...16&url=https://contourlines.org/&ffid=1&co=PK
Israeli Merkava 3 MBT Main Battle Tank. (Picture source Army Recognition)
https://go.ezodn.com/ads/charity/pr.../villagebookbuilders.org/donate/&ffid=1&co=PK
An official from Cyprus, who remained anonymous, confirmed ongoing discussions with Israel but declined to provide further specifics about the potential deal or a timeline for its conclusion.
In a recent interview with the economic daily Calcalist, Yair Kulas, the head of the Defense Ministry's export coordination department, disclosed that Israel is in negotiation with two nations regarding the sale of older Merkava 2 and Merkava 3 tanks, no longer in active service in the Israeli army. One of these nations, he hinted, is located in Europe.
If the deal materializes, this would be a milestone for Israel as its first sale of a Merkava tank to a European nation. Despite public curiosity, the Defense Ministry has refrained from revealing the identity of the country Kulas referred to.
Commenting on the negotiation, the Defense Ministry stated, "Due to the war in Europe, several countries have shown interest in acquiring from Israel's reserves, including the older Merkava tanks decommissioned years ago. The discussions are ongoing, and no agreement has been finalized by either the Defense Ministry or the interested nations."
The Merkava MBT has a unique history. Israel announced the development of the Merkava prototype in May 1977 and launched a series production of 40 tanks soon after. By 1979, the first production tanks were delivered to the Israel Defence Force 7th Armoured Brigade and were first used in combat in Lebanon in 1982. The Mk 1 and Mk 2 models received upgrades, incorporating components of the Mk 3, excluding the 120 mm smoothbore gun.
The Merkava's design is unconventional, with the turret and fighting compartment situated at the rear of the vehicle. The hull comprises cast and welded armor, while the tank's structure offers protection from HEAT (High-Explosive Anti-Tank) projectiles and ATGWs (Anti-Tank Guided Weapons).
The Merkava 3 is the third generation of tanks in the Merkava family. (Picture source Army Recognition)
Initiation of the design process for the Merkava Mk 3 began in August 1983, closely following the turnover of the first production Merkava Mk 2. The inaugural Mk 3 model was then delivered to the 188th Armoured Brigade in the spring of 1989. While the Merkava Mk 2 represented an upgrade from the original Mk 1, the Merkava Mk 3 presented a novel design altogether. The fundamental hull was extended by 457 mm, with the inclusion of extra fuel cells in the hull's rear. The basic turret casting saw an extension by 230 mm, with the comprehensive turret armor layout around the crew revamped to a modular design, thus facilitating future modifications and upgrades.
The Mk 3 is armed with an Israel Military Industries 120 mm smoothbore gun that incorporates a thermal sleeve. The gun's ballistic properties are identical to those of the 120 mm smoothbore gun installed on the American M1A1 and M1A2 tanks, as well as the German Leopard 2 MBTs. The tank accommodates 48 rounds of 120 mm ready-use ammunition, stored in a drum situated on the turret compartment floor, thereby ensuring similar levels of protection as individual containers.
As a secondary form of armament, the Merkava Mk 3 is fitted with a coaxially-mounted 7.62 mm machine gun, in addition to two 7.62 mm machine guns situated on the roof. The tank also features a 60 mm mortar, operated entirely from within the turret, capable of firing HE bombs at anti-tank teams and illuminating rounds. On either side of the turret, the tank has the Israel Military Industries CL-3030 instantaneous self-screening system installed for combat vehicle use.
The Merkava 3's armor adopts a unique modular design covering both the turret and hull, offering a significantly enhanced level of protection compared to the Merkava Mk 1 and 2. This modular armor can be replaced in the field, with newer systems replacing older packages when available.
The Merkava 3's engine, a General Dynamics Land Systems (formerly Teledyne Continental Motors) AVDS-1790-9AR V-12 air-cooled diesel, generates 1,200 hp and is linked to a new Ashot transmission. The suspension system, supplied by Ashot Ashkelon, is also a fresh design and consists of 12 independently mounted road wheels (six on each side) on trailing arms, sprung by pairs of concentric coil springs. The initial two and last two road wheel stations on both sides are equipped with a hydraulic rotary damper developed by SHL. The tank can reach a maximum road speed of 60 km/h and a maximum cruising range of 500 km.