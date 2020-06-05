What's new

Cynthia working on ISPR & KP govt projects, court told

Cynthia working on ISPR & KP govt projects, court told
Interior ministry says US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie is living on ‘extended’ visa. — Twitter/File


ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie is living in Pakistan on an ‘extended’ visa and she is working on film projects in collaboration with the military’s media affairs wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Ministry in its report submitted to the IHC on Friday stated that Ms Ritchie “informed in her application that she had been working with Walkabout Films in collaboration with ISPR and the KPK Government on various film projects in the country. She further stated that she was waiting for complete documents for the formal extension of her business visa for one year which may take a few more days therefore she requested for a temporary extension of 30 days in her visa.”

“She also attached a letter no. 01/IAAD/2018 dated 27.12.2018 from ISPR stating that Walkabout Films Private Limited is undertaking various projects in collaboration with ISPR and she is working with Walkabout Films on some projects,” the report said.

Interior ministry says US blogger is living on ‘extended’ visa

Additional Attorney General Tariq Mehmood Khokhar submitted that Ms Ritchie’s visa stood extended till August 31 and she had not committed any illegality or any undesirable or anti-state activity as alleged.

The court adjourned the hearing till next week for final arguments on the petition of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) activist Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, who had challenged her long stay in Pakistan after the expiry of her business visa in March and alleged involvement in a media campaign against leaders of the opposition party.

According to the petition, her business visa expired on March 2, 2020 and she was not entitled to stay in Pakistan afterwards. The business via had been granted on March 18, 2019 without fulfilling the legal formalities, the petitioner alleged, adding that she also misstated information in her visa extension application submitted to the Ministry of Interior after the expiry of her business visa in March.

The petitioner referred to various activities of the respondent and her media statements and social media posts, which according to him were derogatory and objectionable.

According to the Interior Ministry’s report, “Cynthia D. Ritchie denied all the allegations against her, she stated that her visa expired on March 2, 2020 and she submitted an application before the date of expiry. However, due to Covid-19 situation, no extensions were being processed and all foreigners were granted extension, therefore, she was still staying in Pakistan under a valid visa as extended by the Ministry of Interior.”

Regarding her visa, Ms Ritchie said it was not mandatory for every business visa holder to register a company in Pakistan rather business could be carried out in partnership with other companies. She said she was an active taxpayer in the US and also annexed copies of various documents issued by Internal Revenue Service of Department of the Treasury and others regarding her company in the US with the name of DIFFERENT LENS PRODUCTION LLC registered with California Secretary of State.

She said the police authorities in Islamabad had issued her an entry pass for her residence in Diplomatic Enclave after all necessary verifications as police were informed about her movements.

About her visits to the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), the US blogger explained that interviewing tribal leaders and going anywhere in Pakistan was not a crime under any law of Pakistan as she always travelled with appropriate clearances from authorities concerned. She also clarified her statements in social media and denied that she had committed any crime of defamation against any political leadership, according to the Ministry of Interior.

The report further stated that her application for extension in visa was still under process. As per record the application for visa extension was received in March 2020, however due to Covid-19 situation and general extension in visa validity of foreign nationals it was processed in the concerned section on June 2.

“As far as the activities of Ritchie on social media as alleged in the complaint are concerned, this Ministry has not received any adverse report from any concerned organisation / agency so far,” the report said.

According to the Interior Ministry, the matter related to her social media post is already sub judice and being probed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. However, the ministry also claimed that it had not received any adverse report on the activities of the respondent on social media as being alleged by the petitioner and therefore no action by the ministry was required at this stage.

The report then added that the respondent was required to strictly comply with the laws of Pakistan while staying and doing business in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2020

https://www.dawn.com/news/1569647/cynthia-working-on-ispr-kp-govt-projects-court-told
 
Soon PPP goons will say david james is on ISPR and KPK payroll..
images (87).jpeg
 
She deposited her documents, i don't see why that's an issue?

What most people don't know is that she was brought to Pakistan on PPP sponsorship.
 
Ministry tells IHC: Cynthia not involved in any illegal, anti-state activities
Terence J Sigamony Updated 18 Jul, 2020


ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Friday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the US citizen, Cynthia D Ritchie's visa has been extended up to 31st August and she is not involved in any illegal or anti-State activities.

A single judge bench of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by Secretary General Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi City, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad, against Cynthia Dawn Ritchie with the request to deport the US citizen.

Clearing the US citizen from her involvement in any wrongdoing, the Interior Ministry submitted the report in the IHC, telling the court that her visa is valid till August 31, 2020, as the visas of foreigners were extended till that date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report said Ritchie had also filed a separate application for an extension of her visa. The decision on the application would be made after August 31 in accordance with the law.

The reply submitted by the ministry stated, "Since the validity of business visa of Ms Cynthia D Ritchie has been extended till 31-08-2020 by virtue of general visa extension given to all foreigners in Pakistan due [to] COVID-19 situation, while her application for extension of visa was received in MoI and is under process, there is no violation or illegality on the part of respondent to stay in Pakistan till 31-08-2020."

It added, "Her application for visa extension beyond 31-08-2020 will be decided after receipt of requisite input/clearance from the concerned stakeholders in accordance with [the] visa policy. Since this ministry has not received any adverse report on the activities of the respondent on social media as alleged by the petitioner, no action is required by MoI at this stage. However, the Respondent is required to strictly comply with the laws of Pakistan while staying and doing business in Pakistan."

Upon that the IHC bench directed the ministry to provide a copy of the decision to the parties and deferred the hearing till July 24th for further proceedings.

The petitioner stated before the court that the visa of the respondent No 1, Cynthia, had expired in March, and that she has applied for an extension.

He further informed that the respondent had entered Pakistan on a "business visa".

The petitioner asserted before the court that Cynthia was a foreign national and was staying in Pakistan without a valid visa.

He added that her visa had expired and yet respondents were not proceeding against her in accordance with the law.

His counsel contended that she was not a registered voter and yet had been allowed and facilitated to interfere and comment on political matters.

He argued that she was being facilitated to tarnish the image of the country by bringing political leadership into disrepute through false and concocted statements/allegations. He also argued that activities of the Cynthia were in violation of the terms and conditions of the visa, which was earlier granted to her, while the respondents were refusing to act in accordance with law. In his petition, Iftikhar cited Cynthia, secretary Cabinet Division, secretary Interior, director general (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as respondents. After the hearing, while talking to the journalists, the petitioner's lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa and leader of the PPP said he was not satisfied with the document presented by the ministry.

He alleged that the ministry had tried to mislead the court and the interior secretary was not taking action according to law. Khosa asserted that they would prove that the visa was incorrect and that she was involved in anti-State activities.

https://www.brecorder.com/news/4000...involved-in-any-illegal-anti-state-activities
