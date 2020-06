She just did a FB live video. She is a vlogger/film maker/comms consultant who has been in Pakistan since 2010. She was invited by the PPP government. She recently had a twitter spat with the PPP and has come out all guns blazing.







She has claimed in this video that at the time interior minister Rehman Malik raped her, whilst at President House. She also claimed that PM Gilani and and the federal health minister physically man-handled her.

Click to expand...