Cyclone Mocha brewing near Odisha and Bangladesh likely to turn into severe cyclonic storm: Indian Met office

Representational image of a cyclone: NASA/International Space StationCyclone Mocha, brewing in the south-east Bay of Bengal, could move towards the north-northwest till May 10 and then curve towards south-east Bangladesh and adjoining Myanmar coasts from May 11, the Indian Met Department said today.Intensification of up to a very severe cyclonic storm is indicated, it said quoting its model guidance.According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over south east Bay of Bengal around May 6 and under its influence a low pressure area is likely to develop over the same region around May 7.It may concentrate into a depression over the same area around May 8 and "thereafter there is a good possibility of its intensification into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northward towards central Bay of Bengal", it added.Details of the cyclone's path and intensification will be provided only after formation of low pressure area on May 7, said the IMD.The impending first cyclone of this year has been named Mocha by Yemen after its port city, Mocha, known for its coffee industry.