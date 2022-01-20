What's new

Cybersecurity insiders warn of US attacks ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

Cybersecurity insiders warn of US attacks ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics
Liu Caiyu
04:14 Jan 20 2022
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Photo:VCG

Cybersecurity insiders warned of cyberattacks from the US days ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and urged the US to act responsibly as a world power, after Russia revealed the US and its allies have launched a massive anti-China campaign to interfere with the Games.

Russia possesses information that the US and some of its allies have launched a campaign against the Games in Beijing, Russian News Agency TASS quoted Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, as saying.

"I must say that we have quite a lot of information about the massive campaign of aggressive and malicious interference in the preparations for the Beijing Olympics launched by the US and its most odious and obedient allies… the US Department of State plays a major role in this crusade," Naryshkin said.

Launching an anti-China campaign prior to the Games is in line with the strategy of the US to besiege China together with its allies, Qin An, head of the Beijing-based Institute of China Cyberspace Strategy, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

Cyberattacks are most likely to be adopted by the US targeting the Olympics, sustaining its old tricks. The US always hypes China's so-called cyber threats and stigmatizes China, so as to conceal the fact that the US is the world's largest cyber attacker, Qin said.

Qin said at the same time, the US and its allies that engage in anti-China campaign would stir up public opinions using media that favor their interests to discredit China's ability to hold the international sports fest through spreading rumors.

"The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is a sports event that is anticipated by people from all walks of life, including sports fans and those in politics and the media around the world. Any acts that disturb and besiege the event go against the will of the world, and also tarnish the reputation of being the world's most powerful country," Qin noted.

Wan Xiaowei, a Beijing-based expert from the 360 Enterprise Security Group, told the Global Times that the Games in Beijing this time are very likely to draw a watchful eye from malicious attackers, including political hackers and civic hackers.

Such methods as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), ransomware attacks, social engineering and phishing would be utilized to launch the attacks, for economic or political gains or to spread malicious information.

Besides websites, apps that could be targeted by hackers, power systems and infrastructure facilities are also on their attack agendas, Qin noted.

If security attacks happen during the Games, there would be wide and devastating consequences, Wan warned, saying that political hackers may use DDoS to attack key systems, resulting in paralysis, or attempt to obtain the rights of the live broadcasting platforms to spread malicious information.

Hackers aiming to profit will use virus Trojans to extort money, Wan said.

All-round protection of the Games should be imposed, including its official website, power grids of sports venues and livestreaming systems, experts from the 360 Enterprise Security Group suggested.

According to a prediction from experts at Digital World Consulting, a Beijing-based consulting company specializing in the cybersecurity industry, as the Beijing 2022 does not sell tickets to foreign audiences, which will make demand for live broadcasts of events in other parts of the world very prominent, it is reasonable to estimate that at least 500 million cyberattacks are likely to happen during the Games.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics saw around 450 million attempted cyberattacks when the events were held in the summer of 2021, Japan-based Kyodo News reported in October 2021.

The London 2012 Olympics saw the highest number of confirmed cyberattacks on record, with the official website alone targeted around 200 million times, and attacks on all related organizations totaling around 2.3 billion, according to the report.
 
China should stop hosting these stupid games. The local politicians just want to make a few millions of easy money each but the nation wastes resources and receive non-stop propaganda attacks from the US.

Even when China has an app for Olympians to use, it is attacked by the US. When western countries have facebook creating shadow profiles for every person and many sources tracking everything they write and do online, they don't ever say it so loud and condemn themselves even when these things are confirmed. China produces an app which like all apps can trace what users do, it is a problem. But all apps have this capability.

In western countries many state services apps are quite necessary or forced on people. These apps do the same things. No condemnation there.
 
Applying for hosting the Olympics is not a local decision, but a national one. It is decided at the central level, I believe. Cities may compete to be the venue, but, I do not think decision would be left to them.

Hosting the Olympics is good. It promotes a country's openness and allure. Cyber attacks are expected, like happened in the past. During last year's Tokyo Olympics, there was some Western propaganda of low quality lodging and food.

No need to even heed those whinings. You can just say, no one forced you to come. You may leave if you wish.

As for cyberattacks, just prepare a good defense, and keep an agile public relations team. Communicate daily and effectively. One cannot win a competition by shying away from it.

If the US eventually triumphs over China and subdues it, it will be only thanks to the US' superior openness, not technology, propaganda machine, or military.
 
Only stupid people believe American propaganda. People that believe American propaganda should be blocked as they are a threat to our way of life.
 
Just the usual BS from Eastern Media to get their citizens a rise.

We can all bookmark this and come back to this thread after the Olympics are over to confirm.
 
