Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
United States
United States
The United States said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst".
Hackers Bring Down Government Sites in Ukraine

“Be afraid,” warned a message on the defaced Foreign Ministry website, a day after talks between the West and Moscow aimed at preventing a Russian invasion hit an impasse.
