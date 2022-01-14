Hamartia Antidote
Cyberattack hits Ukraine as U.S. warns Russia could be prepping for war
The United States said it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, after a massive cyberattack splashed Ukrainian government websites with a warning to "be afraid and expect the worst".
www.reuters.com
Hackers Bring Down Government Sites in Ukraine
“Be afraid,” warned a message on the defaced Foreign Ministry website, a day after talks between the West and Moscow aimed at preventing a Russian invasion hit an impasse.
www.nytimes.com
