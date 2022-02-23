What's new

Cyber attack hits state-run terminal at India’s top container port

Cyber attack hits state-run terminal at India’s top container port​

A state-run container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s busiest container port, has reportedly fallen victim to a cyber attack.
A suspected security breach of the management information system has rendered the Jawaharlal Nehru Container Terminal (JNPCT), the country’s first dedicated container terminal, prompting it to reroute one ship to other terminals, according to sources. The port authority could not immediately be reached for comment.
Jawaharlal Nehru Port handles around 50% of the total containerised cargo volume, across the major ports of India. In addition to JNPCT, the port has four privately-run terminals, which Splash understands have not been affected; two are operated by DP World and the remaining two are operated by APM Terminals (Gateway Terminals India) and PSA International, respectively.
In related news, Seattle-based logistics and freight forwarding giant Expeditors International was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend that forced the organisation to shut down most of its operations worldwide. The attack impacted the company’s operations, including the capability to arrange for shipments of freight or manage customs and distribution activities.

