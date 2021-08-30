Cyber attack from western neighbour

PakSarZameen47
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 23, 2021
- 180
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
The tweet says that they have targeted a number of countries in our neighborhood, including Pakistan. It's a regional espionage campaign apparently but no telecom operator has confirmed the attack yet, according to the same tweet. So, it may very well be fake news.Not saying the above is not true but what would the Iranians want to attack us?
They have a superiority complex, and dream of establishing the great persian empire.I never understood what problem Iran had with Pakistan?
"superiority complex" exactly something alike hereThey have a superiority complex, and dream of establishing the great persian empire.
They don't understand that the only thing standing between now and their azz getting whopped is Pakistan.
If Pakistan had heeded to what NATO and US wanted, Iran would have been dust by now.
These idiots don't understand that, and continue to fire fasad everywhere they can.
If cyber attack has really ,then these events should be reported on mainstream media so that our people can come out of ummah chumma fantasy.
Saudis have lost their fan following to large extent in recent days.
Now Turkish and ( if any)Iranian influence should also be finished.And these events are blessing in disguise if mainstreamed effectively.
These tiny groups keep doing these stuff.. It does not matter much.I never understood what problem Iran had with Pakistan?
WRONG! See our geography, we are sandwich. imagine What Iran can do if they join india completely against Pakistan. See Baluchistan border, how wide open it is. They have no intentions to do any such. Iran helped us in wars of 65 and 71. PAF jets often refueled from Iran. Iran keep supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.Iranian regime is snake by nature, can't help it. Plus they enjoy cordial relations with their brahmin brothers.
Agree 100 percent, Iran is a friend and ally, its just because of Saudi that we had a certain amount of distance.WRONG! See our geography, we are sandwich. imagine What Iran can do if they join india completely against Pakistan. See Baluchistan border, how wide open it is. They have no intentions to do any such. Iran helped us in wars of 65 and 71. PAF jets often refueled from Iran. Iran keep supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.
Also, our navy get's chocked, so it our port. No petroleum comes to Pakistan in event of war with India.. Our missiles, jets, tanks are all useless without fuel... Our lifeline then is .... you guess right.. "Iran"!
As I said earlier, its us "Pakistanis" who have superiority issues, we somehow think, world should act as want them to act. Anyways, govt / establishment are sane enough and would never say anything. We can keep showing our ego loud on forums, doesnt matter. Officially Pakistan will never go against Iran. Whatever happens, you will never see even a word against Iran. As we know, we can afford only 1 front.