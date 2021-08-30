What's new

Cyber attack from western neighbour

Faqirze

Faqirze

Sep 17, 2021
I never understood what problem Iran has with Pakistan?
 
Last edited:
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Not saying the above is not true but what would the Iranians want to attack us?
The tweet says that they have targeted a number of countries in our neighborhood, including Pakistan. It's a regional espionage campaign apparently but no telecom operator has confirmed the attack yet, according to the same tweet. So, it may very well be fake news.
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

Faqirze said:
I never understood what problem Iran had with Pakistan?
They have a superiority complex, and dream of establishing the great persian empire.
They don't understand that the only thing standing between now and their azz getting whopped is Pakistan.
If Pakistan had heeded to what NATO and US wanted, Iran would have been dust by now.
These idiots don't understand that, and continue to fire fasad everywhere they can.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

If cyber attack has really ,then these events should be reported on mainstream media so that our people can come out of ummah chumma fantasy.
Saudis have lost their fan following to large extent in recent days.
Now Turkish and ( if any)Iranian influence should also be finished.And these events are blessing in disguise if mainstreamed effectively.
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

Sinnerman108 said:
They have a superiority complex, and dream of establishing the great persian empire.
They don't understand that the only thing standing between now and their azz getting whopped is Pakistan.
If Pakistan had heeded to what NATO and US wanted, Iran would have been dust by now.
These idiots don't understand that, and continue to fire fasad everywhere they can.
"superiority complex" exactly something alike here
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
If cyber attack has really ,then these events should be reported on mainstream media so that our people can come out of ummah chumma fantasy.
Saudis have lost their fan following to large extent in recent days.
Now Turkish and ( if any)Iranian influence should also be finished.And these events are blessing in disguise if mainstreamed effectively.
To be fair as far as the "Ummah chumma" fantasy is concerned, most Pakistanis no longer believe in it anymore. Whether they admit to it or not. Those days are long dead. The ONLY way forward is Pakistani nationalism and patriotism.
 
MIRauf

They are stating by doing this that, yo' 'Toughen up your Cyber Security.' Create a Cyber force if you have too, 220+ million netizens, gotta be 100/200 that can ACE SAN's Cyber Defender Program or similar.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Alot of these open source intel sources are not to be trusted.....saying that even close allies spy on one another, the NSA regularly tap Macron and Merkels phones.

The Brits and Yanks spy on 1 another
 
J

JawadKKhan

Faqirze said:
I never understood what problem Iran had with Pakistan?
These tiny groups keep doing these stuff.. It does not matter much.

About Your question, will skip history and Jump to recent times: During 80's, there was a slight assumption in Iran that Pak-Saudi alliance is somehow against Iran on communal basis. Then there is some border managements issues, few fanatics even thought part of Baluchistan as their own. Competition b/w Chahbhar and Gwadar is another.... But having said all this, relations today are not bad at all. Both countries largely understand that good relations between each other is win-win. Pak military establishment also is keen to keep good relations with Iran.. Although its sometimes difficult to balance relations bw gulf countries and Iran.. but we need to keep balance. As Iran is neighbor. Our focus is towards our east. India has time and against tried to influence Iran and open another front against Pakistan. But Iran hasn't let that happen. Also, note Iranian leaders openly called out Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir few years back. This is positive news. We simply cannot even think to have another hot border when we are already facing 3-4 times bigger and 100% certified adversary at our eastern border.

Some brothers, calling out Iran as superiority complex, well that's what we do as well. We think of us as some kind of super power, when clearly we are not. We are a country running on debts, with zero global power projection capability but still some geniuses think that Pakistan is some super power ?. We need to keep our ego in check, only then we will be able to progress.
 
SaadH

Iranian regime is snake by nature, can't help it. Plus they enjoy cordial relations with their brahmin brothers.
 
JawadKKhan

SaadH said:
Iranian regime is snake by nature, can't help it. Plus they enjoy cordial relations with their brahmin brothers.
WRONG! See our geography, we are sandwich. imagine What Iran can do if they join india completely against Pakistan. See Baluchistan border, how wide open it is. They have no intentions to do any such. Iran helped us in wars of 65 and 71. PAF jets often refueled from Iran. Iran keep supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

Also, our navy get's chocked, so is our port. No petroleum comes to Pakistan in event of war with India.. Our missiles, jets, tanks are all useless without fuel... Our lifeline then is .... you guess right.. "Iran"!

As I said earlier, its us "Pakistanis" who have superiority issues, we somehow think, world should act as we want them to act. Anyways, govt / establishment are sane enough and would never say anything. We can keep showing our ego loud on forums, doesn't matter. Officially Pakistan will never go against Iran. Whatever happens, you will never see even a word against Iran. As we know, we can afford only 1 front.
 
Rafi

Rafi

JawadKKhan said:
WRONG! See our geography, we are sandwich. imagine What Iran can do if they join india completely against Pakistan. See Baluchistan border, how wide open it is. They have no intentions to do any such. Iran helped us in wars of 65 and 71. PAF jets often refueled from Iran. Iran keep supporting Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

Also, our navy get's chocked, so it our port. No petroleum comes to Pakistan in event of war with India.. Our missiles, jets, tanks are all useless without fuel... Our lifeline then is .... you guess right.. "Iran"!

As I said earlier, its us "Pakistanis" who have superiority issues, we somehow think, world should act as want them to act. Anyways, govt / establishment are sane enough and would never say anything. We can keep showing our ego loud on forums, doesnt matter. Officially Pakistan will never go against Iran. Whatever happens, you will never see even a word against Iran. As we know, we can afford only 1 front.
Agree 100 percent, Iran is a friend and ally, its just because of Saudi that we had a certain amount of distance.
 
