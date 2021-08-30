Cyber attack from western neighbour

Faqirze said: I never understood what problem Iran had with Pakistan? Click to expand...

These tiny groups keep doing these stuff.. It does not matter much.About Your question, will skip history and Jump to recent times: During 80's, there was a slight assumption in Iran that Pak-Saudi alliance is somehow against Iran on communal basis. Then there is some border managements issues, few fanatics even thought part of Baluchistan as their own. Competition b/w Chahbhar and Gwadar is another.... But having said all this, relations today are not bad at all. Both countries largely understand that good relations between each other is win-win. Pak military establishment also is keen to keep good relations with Iran.. Although its sometimes difficult to balance relations bw gulf countries and Iran.. but we need to keep balance. As Iran is neighbor. Our focus is towards our east. India has time and against tried to influence Iran and open another front against Pakistan. But Iran hasn't let that happen. Also, note Iranian leaders openly called out Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir few years back. This is positive news. We simply cannot even think to have another hot border when we are already facing 3-4 times bigger and 100% certified adversary at our eastern border.Some brothers, calling out Iran as superiority complex, well that's what we do as well. We think of us as some kind of super power, when clearly we are not. We are a country running on debts, with zero global power projection capability but still some geniuses think that Pakistan is some super power ?. We need to keep our ego in check, only then we will be able to progress.