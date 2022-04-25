What's new

CXO Easypaisa, CEO Pinkribbon & Co-founder RIZQ

In conversation with tonight’s guests, Omar Moeen Malik, Omer Aftab, and Huzaifa Ahmad. What does CXO mean? What have their journeys been like? Why and how was Easypaisa started? What was the beginning like, and how did it progress? Introducing Mini Apps via the platform model. Omer’s journey in Pink Ribbon? The risk of breast cancer in Pakistan and what challenges did they initially face? The “external” symptoms of breast cancer? The importance of timely diagnosing it? What kind of campaigns has Pink Ribbon run? Is it an advocacy group? Why is the risk in Pakistan higher than in India? Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital. RIZQ: How did it all begin and progress? What is RIZQ currently doing? Have charities caused an impact? Traditional ways of giving money? What part can Easypaisa play in the donation process? Crowdfunding and Fundraising? Digitized Account Opening through Easypaisa? How will this help the women in Pakistan? Why don’t we have such charity models in Pakistan? Omar's current opinion on the FinTech industry? How do they envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and a lot more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guests: Omar Moeen Malik, Omer Aftab, and Huzaifa Ahmad.
00:16 What does CXO mean?
01:04 Easypaisa: Why was it started?
09:18 What was the beginning like, and how did it progress?
12:47 Introducing Mini Apps
14:28 Pink Ribbon: Omer’s Journey!
16:24 The risk of breast cancer in Pakistan
16:56 What challenges did they initially face?
17:37 The “external” symptoms of breast cancer?
18:23 Significance of detecting it early?
19:43 What kind of campaigns has Pink Ribbon run?
22:05 Is it an advocacy group?
23:42 Why is the risk in Pakistan higher than in India?
25:13 Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer hospital
26:21 RIZQ: How did it all begin and progress?
42:46 What is RIZQ currently doing?
49:42 Have charities caused an impact?
52:17 Traditional ways of giving money
53:57 What part can Easypaisa play in the donation process?
55:58 Crowdfunding
58:18 Digitized Account Opening through Easypaisa
1:06:29 How will this help the women in Pakistan?
1:07:20 Variants of the digital accounts
1:08:11 Why don’t we have such charity models in Pakistan?
1:16:14 Huzaifa’s experience with this
1:26:00 Omar's current opinion on the FinTech industry?
1:36:07 How do they envision the Pakistan of 2050?

will workout whilst enjoying this podcast after iftaar 💪
 

