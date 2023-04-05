CV/CVN-19/20 - Type 00X/004 future nuclear CATOBAR carrier thread

ChineseTiger1986 said:



It still got four AAG cables like Fujian, but its island structure has been considerably set farther back.





View attachment 923989





20 has its third elevator on the left side, and fourth catapult.It still got four AAG cables like Fujian, but its island structure has been considerably set farther back.

Thanks for the visual confirmation.So does this image of the “20” (type 004)prove that there will be a second type 003 called the “19”?Type 004 really needs the weapons elevator, btw, to speed and make safer sortie generation and weapons handling.The ford has 11 of these weapons elevators in its design, so it really helps minimize the time and crew numbers to bring the weapons to the aircraft and keep the tempo of operations high. Maybe it could be a technology built into the next Type 003 (“19”) and perfected there so it can be built into the “20” as fully ready.Also, how is the J-35 expected to keep up with the NGAD? If the WS-19 engines reach their goal of approx. 120 kn each the two engines will produce more power then the since F135 engine of the F-35, but the NGAD is expected to be a twin engine fighter with variable cycle…. Maybe this is a discussion for the Chinese engine thread and we don’t have to go too deep into this question here.