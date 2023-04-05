CV/CVN-19/20 - Type 00X/004 future nuclear CATOBAR carrier thread

ChineseTiger1986
- Jan 27, 2010
The construction of the CVN-19 and CVN-20 has officially kicked off this year.
Is a second type 003 class carrier currently under construction (CV 19) and optimized version of the Fujian class carrier, and has it been confirmed that Type 004 (CVN 20) is nuclear powered, with a third elevator on the port size and a full displacement of 90k/100k?
Btw the USN carriers with their 4 catapults do 150 cat shots a day. What is the expected cat shot capacity of the Type 003 expected to be?
I remember reading somewhere that Type 004 will get a third elevator (haven’t heard about independent ammo elevators as on the ford class, which has been shown to be very helpful and safer).View attachment 923504
Via @大包CG from Weibo
Haven’t seen any word on if the type 004 will get a fourth catapult. US super carriers are said to be able to generate 150 sorties per day with 4 catapults. how many sorties is the Fujian estimated to be able to generate per day?
Thanks for the visual confirmation.20 has its third elevator on the left side, and fourth catapult.
It still got four AAG cables like Fujian, but its island structure has been considerably set farther back.
View attachment 923989
View attachment 923990
So does this image of the “20” (type 004)prove that there will be a second type 003 called the “19”?
Type 004 really needs the weapons elevator, btw, to speed and make safer sortie generation and weapons handling.
The ford has 11 of these weapons elevators in its design, so it really helps minimize the time and crew numbers to bring the weapons to the aircraft and keep the tempo of operations high. Maybe it could be a technology built into the next Type 003 (“19”) and perfected there so it can be built into the “20” as fully ready.
Also, how is the J-35 expected to keep up with the NGAD? If the WS-19 engines reach their goal of approx. 120 kn each the two engines will produce more power then the since F135 engine of the F-35, but the NGAD is expected to be a twin engine fighter with variable cycle…. Maybe this is a discussion for the Chinese engine thread and we don’t have to go too deep into this question here.
If DL is going to build a two catapult alternative in the 60,000 ton range (similar size to the Type 002 Shandong they built) then is it going to be a traditional carrier (island in the front; more like French Charles de Gaulle class) or the Type 076 LHD/carrier?18 is perhaps like the CVN-65 of the PLAN, only one ship of the class will be built.
And here is the alternative successor class proposed by the DL shipyard.
It got one catapult less than the 20 of the JN shipyard, and the island structure is positioned to be more in the front.
View attachment 924130
So the goal is a second shipyard to build super carriers. WowThe model is obviously larger than Fujian which is a de facto 100,000 tonnes supercarrier.
Where are you getting the idea of only 2 catapults for the future carriers? The above future carrier concepts show 3 to 4. The 076 was shown with 1 EMALS for launching UAVs.So the goal is a second shipyard to build super carriers. Wow
Two catapults seem limited for the needs of a 100,000 ton carrier
Where are you getting the idea of only 2 catapults for the future carriers? The above future carrier concepts show 3 to 4. The 076 was shown with 1 EMALS for launching UAVs.