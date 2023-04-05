What's new

CV/CVN-19/20 - Type 00X/004 future nuclear CATOBAR carrier thread

The construction of the CVN-19 and CVN-20 has officially kicked off this year. :coffee:


CVN19.jpg



CVN20.jpg
 
Is a second type 003 class carrier currently under construction (CV 19) and optimized version of the Fujian class carrier, and has it been confirmed that Type 004 (CVN 20) is nuclear powered, with a third elevator on the port size and a full displacement of 90k/100k?

Btw the USN carriers with their 4 catapults do 150 cat shots a day. What is the expected cat shot capacity of the Type 003 expected to be?

 
FuturePAF said:
Is a second type 003 class carrier currently under construction (CV 19) and optimized version of the Fujian class carrier, and has it been confirmed that Type 004 (CVN 20) is nuclear powered, with a third elevator on the port size and a full displacement of 90k/100k?

Btw the USN carriers with their 4 catapults do 150 cat shots a day. What is the expected cat shot capacity of the Type 003 expected to be?

The speculation that 004 is still a conventional powered CVN originated from American BOTs and some mentally-forever-colonized Paks. Could someone point me to an official announcement about 004 being conventionally powered?
 
LKJ86 said:
I remember reading somewhere that Type 004 will get a third elevator (haven’t heard about independent ammo elevators as on the ford class, which has been shown to be very helpful and safer).

Haven’t seen any word on if the type 004 will get a fourth catapult. US super carriers are said to be able to generate 150 sorties per day with 4 catapults. how many sorties is the Fujian estimated to be able to generate per day?
 
FuturePAF said:
I remember reading somewhere that Type 004 will get a third elevator (haven’t heard about independent ammo elevators as on the ford class, which has been shown to be very helpful and safer).

Haven’t seen any word on if the type 004 will get a fourth catapult. US super carriers are said to be able to generate 150 sorties per day with 4 catapults. how many sorties is the Fujian estimated to be able to generate per day?
20 has its third elevator on the left side, and fourth catapult.

It still got four AAG cables like Fujian, but its island structure has been considerably set farther back.


1.jpg



2.jpg
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
20 has its third elevator on the left side, and fourth catapult.

It still got four AAG cables like Fujian, but its island structure has been considerably set farther back.


Thanks for the visual confirmation.

So does this image of the “20” (type 004)prove that there will be a second type 003 called the “19”?

Type 004 really needs the weapons elevator, btw, to speed and make safer sortie generation and weapons handling.

The ford has 11 of these weapons elevators in its design, so it really helps minimize the time and crew numbers to bring the weapons to the aircraft and keep the tempo of operations high. Maybe it could be a technology built into the next Type 003 (“19”) and perfected there so it can be built into the “20” as fully ready.


Also, how is the J-35 expected to keep up with the NGAD? If the WS-19 engines reach their goal of approx. 120 kn each the two engines will produce more power then the since F135 engine of the F-35, but the NGAD is expected to be a twin engine fighter with variable cycle…. Maybe this is a discussion for the Chinese engine thread and we don’t have to go too deep into this question here.
 
FuturePAF said:
Thanks for the visual confirmation.

So does this image of the “20” (type 004)prove that there will be a second type 003 called the “19”?

Type 004 really needs the weapons elevator, btw, to speed and make safer sortie generation and weapons handling.

The ford has 11 of these weapons elevators in its design, so it really helps minimize the time and crew numbers to bring the weapons to the aircraft and keep the tempo of operations high. Maybe it could be a technology built into the next Type 003 (“19”) and perfected there so it can be built into the “20” as fully ready.


Also, how is the J-35 expected to keep up with the NGAD? If the WS-19 engines reach their goal of approx. 120 kn each the two engines will produce more power then the since F135 engine of the F-35, but the NGAD is expected to be a twin engine fighter with variable cycle…. Maybe this is a discussion for the Chinese engine thread and we don’t have to go too deep into this question here.
18 is perhaps like the CVN-65 of the PLAN, only one ship of the class will be built.

And here is the alternative successor class proposed by the DL shipyard.

It got one catapult less than the 20 of the JN shipyard, and the island structure is positioned to be more in the front.


19.png
 
ChineseTiger1986 said:
18 is perhaps like the CVN-65 of the PLAN, only one ship of the class will be built.

And here is the alternative successor class proposed by the DL shipyard.

It got one catapult less than the 20 of the JN shipyard, and the island structure is positioned to be more in the front.


If DL is going to build a two catapult alternative in the 60,000 ton range (similar size to the Type 002 Shandong they built) then is it going to be a traditional carrier (island in the front; more like French Charles de Gaulle class) or the Type 076 LHD/carrier?
 
FuturePAF said:
If DL is going to build a two catapult alternative in the 60,000 ton range (similar size to the Type 002 Shandong they built) then is it going to be a traditional carrier (island in the front; more like French Charles de Gaulle class) or the Type 076 LHD/carrier?
The model is obviously larger than Fujian which is a de facto 100,000 tonnes supercarrier.
 
FuturePAF said:
So the goal is a second shipyard to build super carriers. Wow

Two catapults seem limited for the needs of a 100,000 ton carrier
Where are you getting the idea of only 2 catapults for the future carriers? The above future carrier concepts show 3 to 4. The 076 was shown with 1 EMALS for launching UAVs.
 
FuturePAF said:
So the goal is a second shipyard to build super carriers. Wow

Two catapults seem limited for the needs of a 100,000 ton carrier
Fujian = 100,000 tonnes

next gen CVN = even bigger with 4 catapults or 3 catapults depend on the proposal of the different shipyards.

Luosifen said:
Where are you getting the idea of only 2 catapults for the future carriers? The above future carrier concepts show 3 to 4. The 076 was shown with 1 EMALS for launching UAVs.
Correct, JN shipyard has proposed a bigger version of the Gerald Ford class, whereas the DL shipyard has proposed an enhanced version of Fujian.
 
Due to the amount of new information and rumours, let's start a new thread and continue all discussion concerning either a second Type 003 CV or even new Type 004 class CVN in this thread.
 

