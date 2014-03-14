CV-18 Fujian - Type 003 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions

Hu Songshan said: Having bases alone doesn't give them capability they still have to use support ships to maintain that capability overseas it does have a military factor in it. There are areas in which the PLAN is more dominant but overall still behind both navies. Click to expand...

Hu Songshan said: But in terms of training and experience China is behind both navies and behind or on par with Japan, what I mean is neither China nor Japan have the projection capability. Click to expand...

Hu Songshan said: What I'm saying is Kuznetsov still has a greater power projection capability despite it's shortcoming than the PLAN. As of now China's Navy remains regional. The Liaoning itself has problems, carrying heavy weapons on the J-15 and being a ski jump carrier. Its a better carrier than the Kuznetsov. Click to expand...

Hu Songshan said: Call me a skeptic, but I'm open to a wider perspective, could the PLAN overtake the Royal & French Navy yes right now no. Click to expand...

And guess what, China has auxiliary ships as well, and in greater numbers. As said before, the abilities of the UK and French navies to carry out long legged missions are spurred by their lease or ownership of foreign military bases. That is a quality of their geopolitics, not technical military capability. In fact, China at one point considered expanding put to thirteen overseas military bases. In purely military terms, the navies of UK and France are exceedingly overwhelmed by that of China, in terms of firepower, quantity, supports, and in some areas technology.And unless people actually know the experience of the Chinese navy, that statement is unsubstantiated at best.How? The Liaoning has the same displacement as well as superior sensors, more capable jets, newer subsystems, and enlarged internal space.Be a skeptic. However, it would be illogical to do so on the basis of very wrong assumptions and lack of common judgment.