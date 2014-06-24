What's new

CV-17 Shandong - Type 002 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions

cnleio

cnleio

Dec 23, 2012
It's the time ! A new thread to share China 2nd type001A Aircraft Carrier building pics. :-)


DaLian shipyard have built a new 900ton gantry crane for China 2nd type001A A.C building !
(Left is new gantry crane, right is old for CV16)





China type001A A.C's hull bottom is there, behind CV16. Maybe July we will see the hull of type001A.




Rumors said type001A will be a bigger type001 CV16 A.C.
 
Sasquatch

Sasquatch

Oct 29, 2011
cnleio said:
Larger version of the Liaoning with Steam Catapults my guess, I'm not expecting anything like the Nimitz models in the other thread until the Type 002 could be wrong.

I'll stick the thread.
 
cnleio

cnleio

Dec 23, 2012
OCguy said:
These pictures have been around since 2012....isn't the number 16 taken already?

China Defense Blog: Ship pennant number 16
Not 2012, 2014 June CV16 return DaLian shipyard for maintain. 2nd new 900ton gantry crane for type001A, before 2014 there's only one gantry crane in DaLian shipyard. Now CV16's maintain has finished, next days CV16 will leave the yard and we will see type001A's hull.

Hu Songshan said:
Larger version of the Liaoning with Steam Catapults my guess, I'm not expecting anything like the Nimitz models in the other thread until the Type 002 could be wrong.

I'll stick the thread.
As far as i know, no catapult system on type001A ... it will be on next type002 A.C.
 
Last edited:
Sasquatch

Sasquatch

Oct 29, 2011
cnleio said:
Not 2012, 2014 June CV16 return DaLian shipyard for maintain. 2nd new 900ton gantry crane for type001A, before 2014 there's only one gantry crane in DaLian shipyard. Now CV16's maintain has finished, next days CV16 will leave the yard and we will see type001A's hull.


As far as i know, no catapult system on type001A ... it will be on next type002 A.C.
So it is true, Type 001A will just be another larger version of the Liaoning.
 
GeHAC

GeHAC

Dec 4, 2013
xunzi said:
NO catapult system??????????? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
If the carrier's engine is awesome,catapult system is not so important for jets(wind speed ≥30 knots steadily)

It's awesome enough if 001A is a modernized Kitty Hawk class CV.Hope to see our nitmiz CVN before 2020
 
