CV-17 Shandong - Type 002 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions

It's the time ! A new thread to share China 2nd type001A Aircraft Carrier building pics.
DaLian shipyard have built a new 900ton gantry crane for China 2nd type001A A.C building !
(Left is new gantry crane, right is old for CV16)
China type001A A.C's hull bottom is there, behind CV16. Maybe July we will see the hull of type001A.
Rumors said type001A will be a bigger type001 CV16 A.C.
