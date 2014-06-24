CV-17 Shandong - Type 002 Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions

Hu Songshan said: Larger version of the Liaoning with Steam Catapults my guess, I'm not expecting anything like the Nimitz models in the other thread until the Type 002 could be wrong.



Not 2012, 2014 June CV16 return DaLian shipyard for maintain. 2nd new 900ton gantry crane for type001A, before 2014 there's only one gantry crane in DaLian shipyard. Now CV16's maintain has finished, next days CV16 will leave the yard and we will see type001A's hull.As far as i know, no catapult system on type001A ... it will be on next type002 A.C.