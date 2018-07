China invites everyone to take a look at its aircraft carrier

Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesman Yang Yujun said during a monthly news briefing on Dec. 29 that anyone can come take a look at its aircraft carrier Liaoning, as long as relevant laws and rules are not broken and there is no obstruction to the navigation of the ship.



Yang was responding to a question from a reporter regarding the recent monitoring of the carrier by Japan Maritime Self Defense Force ships and aircraft while it skirt Japan.

