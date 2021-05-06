What's new

Cutting Through the BS on Xinjiang: Uyghur Genocide or Vocational Training?

A rather neutral and factual checked assessment of what's actually going on. Not your everyday CCP sponsored crap you keep seeing from the CCP mouth pieces here, nor the BBC/CNN propaganda bullshit.

P.S: It might not be for mentally imprisoned folk.
And I hope it can explain to our Chinese members, why you can't comprehend when people like me question the stupidity in what you share on the subject and those who blindly support you on it. You have to carry the ability to think freely to be able to carry a neutral perceptive. From the looks of it, that ability to think "freely" does not happen to exist any more in your conscious part of the brain. Good job CCP.
 
These folks get an off on weekends..they goback home .. they party hard and Monday they are back at the school/camp.lol..
 
It is as if no one can travel to Xinjiang and and no one take a look several tenth meters away from the so call camps. You dont even need a permit to visit Xinjiang.

Just go there and see or interview the locals.
 
Don't troll a thread if you are not willing to go through what is being shared. Your comment is already well covered in the video itself.
 
Tens of millions tourist traveled in Xinjiang province last year.

Everyone can travel in Xinjiang, including Turkish, Yankees, Indians.

You think tens of millions tourists are all blind, or stupid?

LMAO. Such stupid mentality.
 
Pretty grim, I have posted some articles from Western sources that have been shot down as propaganda. Which is fine that is their point of view. One thing that has been very common is response you get from these guys. Typical of what you will shortly find on this thread as well. Rather than look at the wrong that is happening in front of them they will quote you articles of historical wrongs done by your country.

Two wrongs don't make one right. Freedom of thought, expression is being curbed and they are oblivious to it.
 
