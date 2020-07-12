Cutting Internet in Iran

OldTwilight
- Sep 10, 2016
well , Islamic State of Iran ( ISI ) parliament passed a bill which will practically cut the internet in Iran , what is your thought about this ?
Seems like a good idea to turn your population against the Gov.well , Islamic State of Iran ( ISI ) parliament passed a bill which will practically cut the internet in Iran , what is your thought about this ?
well , actually , they already did this multiple times ( cutting the internet ) and currently in Khozistan the internet is blocked ...Seems like a good idea to turn your population against the Gov.
What are the details? Are they blocking all access to internet? And why?
well , I dont get any money for backing current regime ..Another BS distributed among idiots who believe whatever rumor they here!
The context of the bill is available for public and what you said is a lie.well , I dont get any money for backing current regime ..
if the law was useful for people , they wouldn't need to pass it behind the close door and in secret meeting ...
you can't read between the lines .... any law should be public or else it is not a LAW in first place ....The context of the bill is available for public and what you said is a lie.
but morons believe whatever BS they find in Zionists' controlled social media, and still argue why Iran wants to block these lie distribution platforms!
If Iran's government doesn't control the social media, then enemies will do that for us, so simply you want Iran's enemies to control the minds of people in Iran. so yeah, it's not the Iranian government which pays you!you can't read between the lines .... any law should be public or else it is not a LAW in first place ....
The result of this law is "cutting the internet" and any fair person which has basic knowledge about it , can't deny this ....
and what cellphone Internet is blocked in Khozistan right now ?
zionist media ... bullshit , in image I posted , I predicted this act in LAST YEAR ...
نگران کنندهترین بخشهای طرح مجلس درباره فضای مجازی؛ موبایل هم گران میشود!فارع از اینکه پلتفرمهای خارجی بپذیرند در ایران دفتر بزنند یا نه، تحریم بودن ایران و مشکلات حقوقی این پلتفرمها مانع جدی برای تاسیس دفتر در ایران خواهد بود. به بیان ساده تر، پلتفرمهای خارجی احتمالا اگر بخواهند هم به دلیل تحریم هها نمیتوانند در ایران دفتر تاسیس کنند.fararu.com