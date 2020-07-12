What's new

Cutting Internet in Iran

O

OldTwilight

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
2,590
-1
3,567
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
well , Islamic State of Iran ( ISI ) parliament passed a bill which will practically cut the internet in Iran , what is your thought about this ?
 
B

Bouncer

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2014
1,233
1
1,453
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
OldTwilight said:
well , Islamic State of Iran ( ISI ) parliament passed a bill which will practically cut the internet in Iran , what is your thought about this ?
Click to expand...
Seems like a good idea to turn your population against the Gov.

What are the details? Are they blocking all access to internet? And why?
 
O

OldTwilight

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
2,590
-1
3,567
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
I already
Bouncer said:
Seems like a good idea to turn your population against the Gov.

What are the details? Are they blocking all access to internet? And why?
Click to expand...
well , actually , they already did this multiple times ( cutting the internet ) and currently in Khozistan the internet is blocked ...

the volume of corruption and mismanagement is beyond imagination , even the rivers are getting dried thanks to missplaced and missmanged dams and transferring water to other places , jungle are burning and dust storm getting common even in Aborz mountain and Tehran ( they managed to fucked up even environment ) ,

The youth can't find job and even they find any , they have to work more than 9-10hour per day and even with that , they can't afford to rent a home ( buying home become a unreachable dream ) , the number of adultery is sky rocketing , the culture is damaged , brutal crimes in streets are frequent , this is like end of time ...

In response of to what they made and for getting more money by selling vpn ( which is illegal but the guys who has ties with officials are selling it ) they want to increase the cellphone price and cutting all social media and internet as whole so they can have monopoly on spreading news ( lies ) ...

I already predicted this in another forum , but unfortunately the so called pro ISI mods hide the actual post ...

پیش بینی.PNG
 
O

OldTwilight

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
2,590
-1
3,567
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
mohsen said:
Another BS distributed among idiots who believe whatever rumor they here!
Click to expand...
well , I dont get any money for backing current regime ..

if the law was useful for people , they wouldn't need to pass it behind the close door and in secret meeting ...
 
mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
5,663
-1
12,657
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
OldTwilight said:
well , I dont get any money for backing current regime ..

if the law was useful for people , they wouldn't need to pass it behind the close door and in secret meeting ...
Click to expand...
The context of the bill is available for public and what you said is a lie.

but morons believe whatever BS they find in Zionists' controlled social media, and still argue why Iran wants to block these lie distribution platforms!
 
O

OldTwilight

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
2,590
-1
3,567
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
mohsen said:
The context of the bill is available for public and what you said is a lie.

but morons believe whatever BS they find in Zionists' controlled social media, and still argue why Iran wants to block these lie distribution platforms!
Click to expand...
you can't read between the lines .... any law should be public or else it is not a LAW in first place ....

The result of this law is "cutting the internet" and any fair person which has basic knowledge about it , can't deny this ....

and what cellphone Internet is blocked in Khozistan right now ?

zionist media ... bullshit , in image I posted , I predicted this act in LAST YEAR ...
fararu.com

نگران کننده‌ترین بخش‌های طرح مجلس درباره فضای مجازی؛ موبایل هم گران می‌شود!

فارع از اینکه پلتفرم‌های خارجی بپذیرند در ایران دفتر بزنند یا نه، تحریم بودن ایران و مشکلات حقوقی این پلتفرم‌ها مانع جدی برای تاسیس دفتر در ایران خواهد بود. به بیان ساده تر، پلتفرم‌های خارجی احتمالا اگر بخواهند هم به دلیل تحریم هها نمی‌توانند در ایران دفتر تاسیس کنند.
fararu.com fararu.com
 
mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
5,663
-1
12,657
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
OldTwilight said:
you can't read between the lines .... any law should be public or else it is not a LAW in first place ....

The result of this law is "cutting the internet" and any fair person which has basic knowledge about it , can't deny this ....

and what cellphone Internet is blocked in Khozistan right now ?

zionist media ... bullshit , in image I posted , I predicted this act in LAST YEAR ...
fararu.com

نگران کننده‌ترین بخش‌های طرح مجلس درباره فضای مجازی؛ موبایل هم گران می‌شود!

فارع از اینکه پلتفرم‌های خارجی بپذیرند در ایران دفتر بزنند یا نه، تحریم بودن ایران و مشکلات حقوقی این پلتفرم‌ها مانع جدی برای تاسیس دفتر در ایران خواهد بود. به بیان ساده تر، پلتفرم‌های خارجی احتمالا اگر بخواهند هم به دلیل تحریم هها نمی‌توانند در ایران دفتر تاسیس کنند.
fararu.com fararu.com
Click to expand...
If Iran's government doesn't control the social media, then enemies will do that for us, so simply you want Iran's enemies to control the minds of people in Iran. so yeah, it's not the Iranian government which pays you!

Iran is the only country in the world in which internet is so open and lawless, in US, Tweeter even blocked their president's account when they realized it's against their national interests, but in Iran our government should have zero control!

what has happened in Khouzestan is the direct affect of these platforms to turn a peaceful and rightful protest into a bloody war. except being a traitor or moron I see no reason for favoring these foreign platforms.

Your source is biased as well, basically all reformists media are a branch of Zionists in Iran. Reformists are against this bill, cause to this day Zionists were distributing lies in their favor to make sure these traitors will remain in power in Iran.

Just as an example, the argument about cell phone price is totally biased, based on this bill, government can (not should) decrease the import tax for those phones which will install our domestic services, and increase those who don't. this means directing the market, not increase. it encourages the importers to look for solutions, instead of avoiding any responsibility with the excuse of sanctions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

SalarHaqq
  • Locked
How the Islamic Revolution put an end to zionist rule in Iran
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
waz
waz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Caught in quagmire, villages along LAC stare at uncertain future
Replies
0
Views
120
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
D
Protests in southwest Iran over water shortage
Replies
0
Views
382
dani191
D
PaklovesTurkiye
LMAO...Iran To Block Social Media In Case Of War With U.S.
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
Max
Max
Pakistan Space Agency
Qassem Soleimani: Inside the twisted, terrible reign of Iran’s top general
Replies
6
Views
739
Stryker1982
Stryker1982

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom