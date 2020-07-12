Cutting Internet in Iran

Bouncer said: Seems like a good idea to turn your population against the Gov.



I alreadywell , actually , they already did this multiple times ( cutting the internet ) and currently in Khozistan the internet is blocked ...the volume of corruption and mismanagement is beyond imagination , even the rivers are getting dried thanks to missplaced and missmanged dams and transferring water to other places , jungle are burning and dust storm getting common even in Aborz mountain and Tehran ( they managed to fucked up even environment ) ,The youth can't find job and even they find any , they have to work more than 9-10hour per day and even with that , they can't afford to rent a home ( buying home become a unreachable dream ) , the number of adultery is sky rocketing , the culture is damaged , brutal crimes in streets are frequent , this is like end of time ...In response of to what they made and for getting more money by selling vpn ( which is illegal but the guys who has ties with officials are selling it ) they want to increase the cellphone price and cutting all social media and internet as whole so they can have monopoly on spreading news ( lies ) ...I already predicted this in another forum , but unfortunately the so called pro ISI mods hide the actual post ...