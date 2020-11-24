What's new

Cutlery export increases 23.8pc in 4MFY21

ISLAMABAD: Cutlery exports from the country witnessed an increase of 23.82 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

According to the details, Pakistan exported cutlery worth $39.060 million during July-Oct FY21 against the exports of $31.547 million during July-October FY20, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cutlery exports increased 42.76pc to $11.007 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020, as compared to imports of $7.710 million in October 2019

Similarly, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the exports of cutlery rose by 14.56pc in October 2020, as compared to the exports of $9.608 million during September 2020.

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

