Customs duty on import of electric vehicles’ parts reduced to 1pc

Under the policy, the government has reduced customs duty to 1pc on the import of CKD for electric vehicles. However, the rate of customs duty will be 15pc on the import of non-localized parts, while the rate of duty will be 15pc plus additional customs duty on localized parts.



Meanwhile, the government has also lowered the sales tax rates on import of mobile phones in CKD kits for certain categories while it has fixed the sales tax at Rs10 per set on the supply of locally manufactured mobile phones in CBU condition in addition to fixed tax at the import stage.



Apart from some incentives introduced for the electric vehicles, the anomaly committee, constituted for redressal of issues related to budget, has identified two raw materials locally manufactured, which were exempted from customs duty in the budget. On the recommendation of the committee, the exemptions on those two raw materials were withdrawn.