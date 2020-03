Curry vs stew vs sause, is curry a south asian version of stew/sauce?

stews and Curries share a multitude of similarities, from the necessity behind their original creation to the preservation of ingredients and their methods of preparation. The untrained eye may find it difficult to differentiate between the two, especially in borderline situation… Let’s assess the ingredients, Spices iconic to Curry include; Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander, Fenugreek, Nutmeg, Ginger, Mace, Mustard Seed, Fennel, Cayenne Pepper, Chillies, Allspice, Anise, Black and White Pepper and Bay Leaves. However majority of these spices with the exception of maybe one or two are or can be used in a Stew.So how can we differentiate between the two? Well…The British word Curry comes from the Indian word ‘Kari’ which translates Sauce. Curries are typically yellow in colour mainly because of the Turmeric spice and should be of thick consistency, Google define curry as “A dish of meat, vegetables, etc., cooked in an Indian-style sauce of strong spices”. Stews tend to be more of a brown colour but are generally thick in consistency. Google’s definition of a Stew; “A dish of meat and vegetables cooked slowly in liquid in a closed dish or pan” . Despite its deep history stew is considered by most to be a peasant food and is often held in low esteem. This is probably due to its simple technique and its ability to transform lower quality meat and vegetable into a nutritious meal., I say this because the similarities in preparation are relatively close, the cooking methods are basically the same and they’re both rich in flavour and thick in sauce.