"Curry Muncher": Usman Khawaja Gives Shocking Details Of Racial Discrimination He Faced

Menace2Society said: They should be playing for Pakistan. Only English should be playing for England. Same applies to the black players, they play for the country of origin.



Just with sport because that's the point of the competition to find out which country has the better players. Click to expand...

I get what you mean but it could get really complicated.1. Which team should a white European player born and brought up in UK play for?2. What if the above player was white and was half native English and half native German?3. How about mixed race players of both English and say an African/ S Asian/ East Asian background?I admit it is really bizarre when you see so many non-white players playing for teams such as France. That is not really France playing but more like the West African team!