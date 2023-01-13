What's new

"Curry Muncher": Usman Khawaja Gives Shocking Details Of Racial Discrimination He Faced

Batter Usman Khawaja, who made his Test debut in 2011, has cemented his position in the Australian team over the years​


  • Batter Usman Khawaja, who made his Test debut in 2011, has cemented his position in the Australian team over the years. Born in Pakistan, Khawaja is the first Muslim player to represent Australia in international cricket. The left-handed batter recently grabbed a lot of attention after he missed out on his maiden double Test century during the series against South Africa. However, in a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja opened up on the racial discrimination and name-calling he faced while growing up in Australia.


    “I found that really hard growing up, and I think that bit of resentment still sticks with a lot of young kids, particularly from ethnic backgrounds, that always get called names and racially vilified. ‘Curry muncher' is the one that sticks out to me the most. I used to get called that all the time," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Khawaja as saying.



    Khawaja further revealed that he was not picked in the team in his initial days just because of his colour, as the coaches and selectors preferred a white player over him.

    “At that high-performance level, you don't realise it but a lot of the coaches [and] selectors are white. There's subconscious bias. If you have two cricketers, one brown, one white, both the same, the white coach is going to pick the white cricketer just because he has a son that might look similar to him. It's what's familiar to him," said Khawaja.



    “There's been plenty of times I should've been picked for teams and I wasn't,” he said bluntly. “But it just made me have a bigger chip on my shoulder," he added.



    Earlier in December, Khawaja also took to Twitter and shared that he was stopped at a team hotel asked whether he was a part of the Australian team.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1606810466550181890



In 56 Tests, the 36-year-old batter has scored 4162 runs with 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has played 40 ODIs and smashed 1554 runs at a strike rate of 84.09.




He is not Australian and should not be playing for Australia. International sports teams should have native players, thats the whole point of the competition. If he wants to play cricket then he should play for Pakistan which is his genetic origin.

Same with Fawad Ahmed, didn't that clown label himself a "refugee"? :lol:

Same with Fawad Ahmed, didn't that clown label himself a "refugee"? :lol:
 
He is not Australian and should not be playing for Australia. International sports teams should have native players, thats the whole point of the competition. If he wants to play cricket then he should play for Pakistan which is his genetic origin.

Same with Fawad Ahmed, didn't that clown label himself a "refugee"? :lol:

i think the native is a losely used term here :)
 
He is not Australian and should not be playing for Australia. International sports teams should have native players, thats the whole point of the competition. If he wants to play cricket then he should play for Pakistan which is his genetic origin.

Same with Fawad Ahmed, didn't that clown label himself a "refugee"? :lol:

Then most of the Australian players would be playing for England.
 
He is not Australian and should not be playing for Australia. International sports teams should have native players, thats the whole point of the competition. If he wants to play cricket then he should play for Pakistan which is his genetic origin.

Same with Fawad Ahmed, didn't that clown label himself a "refugee"? :lol:

This is rich coming from a British-Pakistani. Why are players like Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali not playing for Pakistan? What about Saqib Mahmood?
 
This is rich coming from a British-Pakistani. Why are players like Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali not playing for Pakistan? What about Saqib Mahmood?
They should be playing for Pakistan. Only English should be playing for England. Same applies to the black players, they play for the country of origin.

Just with sport because that's the point of the competition to find out which country has the better players.
 
They should be playing for Pakistan. Only English should be playing for England. Same applies to the black players, they play for the country of origin.

I get what you mean but it could get really complicated.


1. Which team should a white European player born and brought up in UK play for?


2. What if the above player was white and was half native English and half native German?


3. How about mixed race players of both English and say an African/ S Asian/ East Asian background?


I admit it is really bizarre when you see so many non-white players playing for teams such as France. That is not really France playing but more like the West African team!
 
Usman Khawaja must have clarified who the curry munchers are. He must have highlighted the difference between himself and the curry munchers.
 
Australia cancels Afghanistan cricket series over curbs on women

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613794097915133952

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613806124314025984

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1613534126250012672
 

