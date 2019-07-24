What's new

Currently 3 super powers based on 10 criteria: China, Russia, America

1. operates aircraft carriers
2. operates strategic bombers
3. area exceeding 9 million square kilometers
4. distance between two major cities on the mainland exceeding 4,000 km
5. manufactures commercial jetliners
6. manufactures vaccines
7. has manned space programs
8. operates global positioning system
9. operates nuclear powered submarines
10. manufactures jet engines


2 and 4 does not matter much,

Hard Power Economic (gdp) size and Military capability (size and industrial capacity) which translates into soft power that is diplomatic and cultural matters much more to be a Powerful country.
 
truthseeker2010 said:
2 and 5 does not matter much,

Hard Power Economic (gdp) size and Military capability (size and industrial capacity) which translates into soft power that is diplomatic and cultural matters much more to be a Powerful country.
5 is important. If you want other countries to look up to you, you got to have size. Bullies in schools are big guys, not little guys.
 
Huawei failed

who is next?

Huawei Has Failed To Resolve Security Flaws, U.K. Government Report Says

Siladitya Ray
Forbes Staff
Business
Covering breaking news and tech policy stories at Forbes.
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 12:33pm EDT
TOPLINE
Huawei has failed to adequately resolve security flaws in the equipment used by the U.K. telecom networks, the British government’s cyber-spy agency said in an official report released a few months after the Chinese telecom equipment-maker was barred from the country’s 5G mobile networks over security concerns.
Huawei

U.K. telcos have been banned from using Huawei's equipment on their 5G networks.
BARCROFT MEDIA VIA GETTY IMAGES

KEY FACTS
The report, prepared by a U.K. government board led by a member of the cyber-intelligence agency Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) found that there had been no evidence that the Chinese firm has made a significant shift on the matter, the BBC reported.
The report added that while some improvements were made by Huawei, the board could only provide "limited assurance that all risks to UK national security" could be mitigated in the long-term.
The U.K. government had initiated a review of Huawei’s network equipment after the U.S. government issued sanctions against the company in May restricting it from sourcing key components from American suppliers.
Following the sanctions, Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre had determined that Huawei’s equipment could no longer be considered safe as it had to rely on non-US components.
The Trump administration has cracked down on Chinese tech firms over security concerns within the U.S. while also engaging in diplomatic efforts to pressure European governments to bar Huawei devices from being used in their 5G networks.
BIG NUMBER
£2 billion. That is how much the ban on Huawei would cost the U.K government, as the move would result in a delay of up to three years in the country’s planned 5G rollout, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden had told the British parliament.
TANGENT
Germany is set to impose new restrictions on telecom equipment providers which would effectively prevent Huawei’s devices from being used in the country’s 5G phone networks, the Financial Timesreported on Wednesday. An IT security bill that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet plans to pass will introduce a two-stage approval process for equipment makers, including a technical check of individual components along with a political assessment of the manufacturer’s “trustworthiness”. While the bill doesn’t explicitly ban Huawei, the report stated that the added bureaucratic approval process would make it nearly impossible for the Chinese firm to participate in building Germany’s 5G network.
KEY BACKGROUND
In July, the U.K. government announced that it was banning Huawei from its upcoming 5G networks. Under the new law, telecom operators in the country will be forced to stop buying hardware from the Chinese firm by the end of the year and will have until 2027 to strip out existing Huawei devices from their infrastructure. This move was a reversal from a January decision, which allowed limited use of Huawei equipment and angered U.S. President Donald Trump. In June, the Federal Communications Commission had officially designatedHuawei as a threat to U.S. communications networks, claiming the company has close ties to the Chinese government and its military services. The agency has barred U.S. telecom companies from using the FCC’s $8.3 billion subsidy fund to purchase any equipment made by the Chinese firm.
FURTHER READING
U.K. Government Bans Huawei Devices From 5G Networks, Existing Equipment To Be Phased Out By 2027 (Forbes)
 
You know what? If they don't want it, don't buy it. It's their money. Sheesh.
 
Three? Lol

US is super power.

China is second but there is still some distance.

Rest of the world is not in the conversation. Other countries can be great powers but the title super power is not in the discussion here

Only other super powers are energy super powers like Saudi Arabia or may be Qatar. But that's besides the point
 
