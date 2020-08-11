Current theories on the possible alternate forms of life out there in the universe

Okay. Before answering this question let me repeat it is my opinion. That's it. (religion play a very important part in this).It will destroy the whole status-quo on earth, will bring a paradigm shift in how our planet, it's system, its inhabitants think, work, rule etc... I mean everything will become redundant suddenly. How do we know if they are going to rule us or we going to rule them ? Which will depend on if They found us or we found them ? This is an event of so much importance that atleast one of the abrahmic religion would have already hinted of it but none of them did so. Which make me believe it won't happen. Quran and Ahadees (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) narrate detail events of the end of the world and none of them point towards an encounter with alien life at that time of before that... Though it says much about Yajooj Majooj (Go and Magog) but then we know that they exist on this planet and are not extra-terestrial.