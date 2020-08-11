What's new

Current theories on the possible alternate forms of life out there in the universe

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

What if there was a museum that contained every type of life form in the universe? This experience takes you on a tour through the possible forms alien life might take, from the eerily familiar to the utterly exotic, ranging from the inside of the Earth to the most hostile corners of the universe. New research is upending our idea of life and where it could be hiding: not just on Earth-like planets, where beings could mimic what our planet has produced, but in far flung places like the hearts of dead stars and the rings of gas giant planets. Nowhere in the universe is off limits. Only when we know what else is out there will we truly know ourselves. This thought experiment will give us a glimpse into what could be out there, how we might find it, and just how far nature’s imagination might stretch. Big thanks to Protocol Labs for their continued support of this series: https://protocol.ai.

Concept, visuals, and score by melodysheep, aka John D. Boswell.
Narrated by Will Crowley. Additional visuals by Lynn Huberty, Tim Stupak, NASA, and Evolve. Featuring soundbites from Nick Lane, Jonathan Losos, Caleb Scharf, Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Chris Crowe, Jack Cohen, and Jill Tarter.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Thanks @PeaceGen, I commend you for finding this such a masterpiece. A unique work in every respect. We all humans everywhere should combine our political, socio-economic, religious and technological brilliances and do two things : (a). Enable a harmonious and borderless humanity on this world, (b). Sally out into space to search out for life and interact whenever possible which might develop us too because what else is our life for then ?

A brilliant watch. A well-spent 38 minutes.

And it seems to me that the Museum of Alien Life's facade was modeled on the Seed Vault in Svalbard.

Lastly, for me Earth will always remain The Planet of the Cats.

@Hamartia Antidote @ps3linux @fitpOsitive @Mentee @Bilal9 @-=virus=- @graphican @RealNapster @Pakistan Space Agency @Naofumi @bluesky

@Zarvan

@truthfollower, I see that you have already watched it.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

jamahir said:
Thanks @PeaceGen, I commend you for finding this such a masterpiece. A unique work in every respect. We all humans everywhere should combine our political, socio-economic, religious and technological brilliances and do two things : (a). Enable a harmonious and borderless humanity on this world, (b). Sally out into space to search out for life and interact whenever possible which might develop us too because what else is our life for then ?

A brilliant watch. A well-spent 38 minutes.

Lastly, for me Earth will always remain The Planet of the Cats.

@Hamartia Antidote @ps3linux @fitpOsitive @Mentee @Bilal9 @-=virus=- @graphican @RealNapster @Pakistan Space Agency @Naofumi @bluesky

@Zarvan

@truthfollower, I see that you have already watched it.
Definitely there were and there are. Just out of our reach. Life is not unique on earth. And conditions for life, as we think necessary for life, may be different on different places.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

My research suggests that more scientists are discovering the Universe the more they are coming to a conclusion that we would very well be alone in this Universe. But you never know we may get a surprise. But findings until now has proven to be one big disappointment.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

Zarvan said:
My research suggests that more scientists are discovering the Universe the more they are coming to a conclusion that we would very well be alone in this Universe. But you never know we may get a surprise. But findings until now has proven to be one big disappointment.
I believe that alien life exist out there. And it is my opinion that we are not meant to find them or interact with them...

Let me introduce you to another thought. All abrahmic religions believe in Angel's and consider it a normal thing In the books (Torat, Quran and Bible). Did you ever thought that angels are also aliens ?? I mean they don't belong to this world. Have a place of their own. And are an intelligent life form. And have the means to travel between Skies, earth and planets (as the Qur'an says there are 7 "zameeny", 7 world's). So all those who think aliens don't exist. Here you go. @jamahir
 
jamahir

jamahir

Zarvan said:
My research suggests that more scientists are discovering the Universe the more they are coming to a conclusion that we would very well be alone in this Universe. But you never know we may get a surprise. But findings until now has proven to be one big disappointment.
You are right to say we may have a surprise but which findings are you talking about which are a disappointment ? We haven't even explored Mars. SpaceX has said it will land humans on Mars by 2026 and I think even that possibly short excursion may include a biochemist and a geologist. Proper settlements there by 2035 and venturing into the Asteroid Belt will give lot of answers including about life.

RealNapster said:
I believe that alien life exist out there.
Absolutely.

RealNapster said:
And it is my opinion that we are not meant to find them or interact with them...
Why do you say so ?

@Foinikas, the OP and the discussion.
 
bluesky

jamahir said:
(b). Sally out into space to search out for life and interact whenever possible which might develop us too because what else is our life for then ?
There are trillions of stars in billions of galaxies. Many of these stars in the outer Universe may contain Earth-like satellites where life may form if the conditions there are right. But there is no way to know or confirm.

Note that only the right condition on The Earth is responsible for the creation of life, but it is not so right on other Solar Planets. So far, no life has been discovered on any other Solar Planet. Some are very hot and some are very cold, unsuitable to create life or sustain it.

Before imagining life on other planets in our own Milky Way galaxy, we should focus on the nearest star in our vicinity. The nearest one is called Proxima Centauri. However, 4.23 years is needed its light to reach our Earth.

This star is quite small and it has only two planets. Even if there is life there, it is unthinkable to know it. Let alone those living guys coming to our Earth and say, "Good Morning".
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,584
5
12,451
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Why do you say so ?
Okay. Before answering this question let me repeat it is my opinion. That's it. (religion play a very important part in this).

It will destroy the whole status-quo on earth, will bring a paradigm shift in how our planet, it's system, its inhabitants think, work, rule etc... I mean everything will become redundant suddenly. How do we know if they are going to rule us or we going to rule them ? Which will depend on if They found us or we found them ? This is an event of so much importance that atleast one of the abrahmic religion would have already hinted of it but none of them did so. Which make me believe it won't happen. Quran and Ahadees (sayings of Prophet Muhammad) narrate detail events of the end of the world and none of them point towards an encounter with alien life at that time of before that... Though it says much about Yajooj Majooj (Go and Magog) but then we know that they exist on this planet and are not extra-terestrial.
 
