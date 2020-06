Indians had been boosting for last few days how their actions have caused the Chinese to retreat. And that Indians firm resolve is causing Chinese re-thinking regarding the situation in Laddakh.This is the latest video on the stand off. It is shoot by the Indian soldiers.It seems that they are gathering evidence on the Chinese intrusion, and taking photographs of the GPS gadget to record the coordinates on the actual location and ingress of the Chinese Army.They also taking the pictures of Chinese boats in Indian territory according to the Indians claims.IT is hilarious, when Chinese approach closer, at one stage the Indians wrapped up their banner "you are in Indian territory" and started to walk back.