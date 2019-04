Asslamu Alaikum brothers and sisters.



Since many of you don't live in Baluchistan I'll explain something from my side. It could be biased because I am human but things are my experience.



Currently my area is going thru a lots of problems but is not bad as before but can get bad again if not handeled right by the state. It is much safer now than before for tourism and most of the separatism has died down. The reason you might see some problems recently is that these groups are getting desperate. They don't have many ground support but have a lot of money. Now I will talk about money. There is a lot of dynamics involved in the Province.



Money for these groups usually comes from Emirate and India. India invest heavily in foot soldiers in Afghanistan and many can be Afghan Baloch or some that live in Kandahar area. Most of the funding go to Nazar with Brahumdagh group and than Harbyar. India gives more money for group pictures and flags. I was offered too 6 years ago to go in Kandahar and take group photos and say words. In those times I was young 17 and angry at the State because of my Zarakzai background and Akbar Bugti. If don't know Nowroz Zarakzai was the person who started modern rebellion against Pakistani state and became the leader of independence. I am thank full I didn't go because most young guys my age never return back. They don't return because they get guns and everything they need free hilux and offered training. Emirate support comes because they want destablity in Pakistan to create Problem in Iran. There is a group called Al Baloush I have some family members on their side. A few of them support because they want it to Emirate banana state that listens to Emirate. Same people who get license to kill houbara bustards. If you don't give them license family members of their get angry at Pakistan.



Achakzai problem. Achakzai problem is he is bringing many Afghans in to Pakistan and give them Pakistani ID cards. He is been doing this since PP came to power. He gave them state low level state jobs in Quetta and many Baluchistan areas. This is created problems between Baloch and Pathan. These are illegal people who become citizens next day in Pakistani data base. State was also involved in this because by thinking that bringing more Pathans Baluchistan will change into patriotic Pakistanis. Tikka Khan also did same but now problem is that these people are Afghans not Pakistanis Pathans. Afghans are usually not liking Pakistan even if they eat, drink and get jobs here. They hate Punjabis more than anyone. They call many Punjabis kaaliyas, heera mandi pedawar and people who like to be raped. These are the words I hear many times in Quetta now more because of PTM. So you see the problem sometimes the state creates for itself and than create another problem to solve the problem they created.



Sardars and Mirs are part of Baloch lifestyle. They give direction on what we should do when trouble or help. This is not same as Sindh Waderas. Many people mistake that. Big difference in history is that Baloch have been known to kill their Sardar if he crosses limit, gives no justice and is week leader. Many leaders that were good and educated left after Bhutto came to power. Bhutto gave power to more loud speaking or relatives of Sardars who wanted to be Sardar for support in election. This changed many things in Baloch society. We became more uneducated and poor under the leader changed by the State for support. Remember those educated who left are people who walked with Jinnah and helped spread the message. There are many Sardars who sit in ministries but still blackmail state. These same Sardars are because of State and Bhutto. Some Sardars are very good to the people and some are bad.



China is investing money as we hear mostly in Gwadar. We don't see any change in economy but we are happy and more safer because there is an ally who also helping my land develop. We know it's not free but no one else wants to invest here. Chinese are smart because they know the land is rich with oil and minerals we can transport to their areas in future.



Many people think Iran is a friend of Pakistan or it will support you if something happens. This is not Iran fault they are looking at self interest. Pakistanis mostly do it because they think all muslim countries are brotherly. Both Saudia and Iran are a problem for muslims. Both are extremist states who kill muslims in other countries but protect their own people. Before Saudi Arabia recruited Pakistanis and now large numbers of Shias are recruited by Iran from Baluchistan to fight in Syria and Iraq. Most don't come back and if they do come they will come back with extremist mind set. Iran is already created problem about sectarianism slowly because of many anti sermons given against Sahabbas when these people return back from Iran. It's never Hazara who create problems in Baluchistan. They are very peaceful and some are my very good friends. Problems is created when some Sardars are Shia and it creates problems most Sardars. They talk bad about each and sectarianism is born and mostly Hazaras will get target who have nothing to do with problem. I feel very bad for my Hazara community lovely people who get targeted. They don't hurt anyone they love everyone and I love them.



I don't need to talk about Afghanistan because it the main source of problem for most problems in Baluchistan. Playing in the hands of others.



Most current parties are good. BAP and BNP are working hard but one plays with emotions more than other. When Zehri was removed for CM many people think it was State but it was not. Even if I am Zehri I will tell truth. It was because other Sardars thinking that Zehri is already a powerful tribe and will become more powerful so they joined together. Mengal from BNP mostly talks about missing persons which I think State should stop and give proof if they are ran away. Most are ran away but many are not. He also talks about Afghanistan problem. Current CM is good I think even though I like Mengal. Jam is more focused on education and development. He is not corrupt and is mostly honest man who works hard. I would like to see some smart and young like Sana Ullah Baloch who is good too.



State should focus on redeveloment and education. Just like they invest in Lahore, Pesahwar and Karachi we want the investment too from federal. Conditions are very bad here for education and health. Many people die because of cancer and malnutrition. This don't happen in Africa anymore but happens here. Don't play games with us like you did before. We are strong and helpful people and care about everyone.



If you read it all you will know my area is not as simple people think. There is a lot of things going to focus on one thing. Also I am studying journalism so I can tell many things change and what someone will and what state will do.

