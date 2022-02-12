What's new

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

1644665687690.png

The current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen due to the disregard of written agreements by China not to mass soldiers at the border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said when a large country disregards written commitments, it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community.

The minister made the comments in response to a question on the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries.

When asked whether the India-China border standoff issue came up for discussion during the Quad Foreign ministers' meeting here on Friday, Jaishankar replied, “Yes”.

"Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The situation at the LAC has arisen due to the disregard by China in 2020 of written agreements with India not to mass forces at the border, he said.

"So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," he added.
The agreement signed by China and India in Moscow in September 2020 is a temporary agreement with a one-year limitation. It's February 2022. Indians should be honest.
 
He is not talking about 2020 agreement. He is saying situation between the 2 countries in 2020 is due to previous agreements which China has violated. Setting a very dangerous precedent of written agreements losing value and the signers losing credibility.
 
Well my Indian bitches....isn't there agreements on kasmiris right to elections and choosing their path.

Now eat your words
 

