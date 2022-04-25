What's new

Current load-shedding result of PTI’s inefficient power policies ‘We are fixing it,: PM shahbaz

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,049
-18
9,234
Country
India
Location
India
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the current issue of load-shedding in the country was due to the policies of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which failed to address the problem of electricity generation in its tenure.

“The PTI government neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding,” he said in a tweet. Shehbaz Sharif recalled that previously, Pakistan Muslim League leader Mian Nawaz Sharif during his government had ended the worst load-shedding in five years.


He mentioned that expensive power generation by the PTI government through inefficient plants was costing the people Rs.100 billion per month. PM Sharif said his government was making efforts to fix the problem of load-shedding.

‘We are fixing it,’ says PM Shehbaz while blaming PTI for energy crisis​


“PTI govt neither purchased fuel in time nor repaired power plants. Hence the current load-shedding,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

Costly power generation through inefficient plants is costing the people Rs100 billion per month, he pointed out, adding: “We are fixing it”.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518469681786593282

A day earlier, the prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to end the load-shedding in the country immediately.

The prolonged loadshedding has been causing difficulties for public to perform their daily chores, especially during sehri and iftar times.

Amid hot weather, Pakistanis have been suffering 8 to 15 hours of scheduled and unscheduled power outages on a daily basis across the country.

Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Swat, Multan, Badin and the country’s other cities have witnessed the outages.

The Power Division said the country has been producing 17,000 megawatts of electricity while the demand has increased up to 19,000 megawatts. During the afternoon and evening timings, the demand went up to 21,000 megawatts.

Several areas of Karachi experienced outages up to 15 hours. The loadshedding-exempted areas of the city also witnessed the outages, while the loadshedding duration in different areas has been increased from eight to 15 hours.

The spokesperson for K-Electric said that the power supply had been disrupted due to the shortage of 300 megawatts from the national grid.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s urban areas experienced eight to nine hours of loadshedding, while the rural areas witnessed 10 to 12 hours of loadshedding.

B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,669
8
8,406
Areesh said:
What's with sanghis like @INDIAPOSITIVE making Shehbaz Sharif their new abbu?

Modi has been dethroned from the abbu status by you guys?
Click to expand...
They have investments on Sharif family.

There is a disturbing trend lately of Indians suddenly posting and taking sides in internal political threads of Pakistan.

Not just things that have external ramifications but stuff like this thread. Power policy, inflation, etc.
 
B

Blueindian

MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
16
0
3
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Credit where it is due

You guys change abbu very fast. Is it also part of 5000 years old way of life?
Click to expand...
Ideally sir we should praise shahbaz sharif when Pakistan stops using lng for running power plants thusbsaving the precious forex reserves of Pakistan.
But i dont think shabaz Sharif has any such plans , as it was imran khan who emphasised on green energy .

Thus we Indians should not praise shabaz shrif @INDIAPOSITIVE. Dude please don't
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,277
11
27,199
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
credit where it's due SS is a true patriot doing everything and more for Pakistan , really impressed by this guy
Click to expand...
How do you know that SS deserves the credit. ? ... you live in Pakistan and know the ground reality. All these rotten corrupt era is over know ...its 37 years of rule by Sharif family ,... a corrupt to the core family.


1650878314342.png
 

