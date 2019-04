There are 2 things that are a basic fundamental right of people provided by government.

1) Good and Quality Education

2) Speedy, Swift Justice (عدل)



Both of these 2 are lacking in our country.



Our judicial system consists of 19th century colonial laws that oppresses and persecute the weak while rich elite gets away with anything. We are living in 21st century yet our judicial system works on 1860 Anglo-Saxon laws made by the British. There is no justice in our country. It gets decades for courts to decide cases. Then there is lawyer mafia, weak/coward/inept judges.



Recently after APS, government made army courts to hag terrorists but those judges in SC said they can review judgement of army courts. Result was almost every terrorist that was judged to be hanged by army courts were given stay order by High Courts or they were proved to be innocent in High Court.



This whole judicial system needs to be abolished and a new judicial system is needed. It can never be reformed. The entire system is decadent. No country can ever progress without justice.

