HIGH LEVEL RADARS:

TPS-77



L BAND, 3-D, tactical transportable long range air surveillance radar uses an active electronically scanned array (AESA), to generate a number of pencil beams.

The radar use a variety of interference rejection techniques. These include greater than 10 percent agile bandwidth, pulse-to-pulse frequency agility, low side-lobes, sidelobe blanking, MTI and constant false alarm rate processing, pseudo-random pulse repetition frequency, pseudo-random beam positioning, and a linear frequency-modulated waveform.

LOW-LEVEL RADARS