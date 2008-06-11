Current Account Surplus Records its Highest Positive Spell in 15 Years

Pandora said: Keep this up PTI that is why i voted for you. It is the performance of this govt that will destroy PMLN and PPP. Even business community has started to realise that policies are the only way forward for them not destruction spell of Ishaq Dollar. There are several areas still to curtail our useless luxury import which can boost our CA in positive domain. It is not less than a miracle that during COVID Pandemic when economies shrinking and slowing down our economy got a boost. If we can sustain this expect a GDP growth around 3-4% next year. Click to expand...

Baby Leone said: things will clear after the pandemic when world becomes normalize then we can say if it is because govt's good policy or external factor like pandemic.



FYI Bangladesh experiencing around 1 billion surplus a month because of the external situation. Click to expand...

probably notsee economy doesnt work this waywe know that common men usually looks at two things,growth and infaltionthe govt first 2 years were disastrous because of previous govt artificial low infaltion ofa round 2-3%govt cannot keep inflation at 2-3%..it will still do atleast 5-6%..why would someone vote for PTI when they would say nawaz shab had such a low inflation..second problem is growth..i believe PTI will max out at 4% by 2023 i doubt we will go beyond 5%.. unless ofcourse we start doing fake note printingleaders like Erdogan were successful based upon a strong base that sticks with him no matter what..same way we have jiyala and matwala base..butIK base is very limited in KPK area..south Sindh is wadara and peree basedwhile central punjab is matwala..rural sindh is wadara/jiyalaand karachi..well they flip flophe would need to take karachi, KPK & south sindh if he wants any chance of being the majority partynext time expect PPPP-PMLN to form an alliance in electionsnot at all a good comaprisonyou are comparing an export based economy with import base economybengladesh exports are THREE TIMES if adjusted for GDP as compared to pakistan..get that sunk in 300%yes external factors are oil prices..once oil picks up this surplus wil be gone