C/A deficit widens 59pc to $7.413bln in first half

KARACHI:The July-December FY18 current account deficit widened to $7.413 billion. That was wider than the $4.660 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. However, the current account gap narrowed to $1.130 billion in December from $1.441 billion in the previous month.in the first six months of FY18, whileover the same period of last year, according to the central bank figures.The SBP’s first quarterly report published on the same day stated that mounting burden of imports exacerbated the pressure on the country’s balance of payments.Payments related to the import of petroleum, machinery, metal, and transport were particularly heavy during July-September FY18.“Financing the deficit proved to be a challenge. While foreign direct investment posted significant YoY growth, foreign investors in the equity market seemed particularly sensitive to brewing uncertainty over the political climate as well as the exchange rate outlook,” the central bank said.“More importantly, the bulk of loan inflows were utilised to honour debt repayments due in the quarter. Consequently, funding the current account deficit led to a decline in the country’s foreign exchange reserves,” it added.The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell $284 million to $13.699 billion during the week ended January 12.