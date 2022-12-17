What's new

Currency, goods worth $544m confiscated at Afghan border

H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,271
6
2,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: A week-long joint crackdown by various agencies of the government led to the confiscation of about $544 million worth of foreign currency and other goods on the Pak-Afghan border.

This was informed on Friday to an inter-ministerial meeting on anti-smuggling measures presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and attended by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM’s on finance and revenue, SBP governor, secretaries of finance, interior and senior members of intelligence agencies and Federal Board of Revenue.

Informed sources said the meeting was told that foreign currency worth $269,000 and other goods valued at $541m were confiscated at various border points during the week between Dec 9 and 15.

The crackdown had also created a sense of harassment among the traders who were disappearing from the scene and appeared to be working as an effective deterrent against smuggling.

This showed that all these agencies had not been playing their due role until last week when a high-level meeting took note of the flight of foreign exchange and essential goods despite a serious currency crisis and record inflation amid a short supply of commodities in the open market.

The meeting advised the relevant agencies to also keep a heavy hand against those arrested for smuggling and advertised such elements would not be tolerated and proceeded against in the courts.

The Ministry of Finance in a press release said the meeting reviewed the progress on anti-smuggling measures and a roadmap to strengthen the anti-smuggling regime in the country. It was reported that strict and vigilant operations coordinated by various agencies initiated against the illegal cross-border movement of foreign currency, urea, wheat and other items by the Customs, law enforcement and intelligence agencies were in full swing.

The representatives of Pakistan Customs, FIA and the Ministry of Interior updated the meeting on their progress and suggested measures to curb the menace of smuggling.

The finance minister highlighted the necessity to stop the cross-border smuggling of foreign currency and other valuable items affecting the economic growth in the country and expressed satisfaction with the progress of concerned agencies.

He further stressed the need for coordination among all the concerned agencies for this purpose and directed them to take comprehensive and combined action against those involved in currency smuggling and speculation. He further directed the relevant authorities to speed up their operations.

It was also decided that a regular review meeting on anti-smuggling operations will be held every week.

Last week, the inter-ministerial body had expressed serious concerns that the smuggling of urea, wheat and currency was happening despite the presence of a large workforce of civil and armed forces and customs and fencing of over 2,500 km of borders at the cost of more than Rs50bn. It was observed that while it was humanely difficult to monitor such a long border yet this could not be allowed to go on.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022
www.dawn.com

Currency, goods worth $544m confiscated at Afghan border

Crackdown creates sense of harassment among traders, shows agencies not playing their due role.
www.dawn.com
 
V

villageidiot

FULL MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
996
2
1,350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
This showed that all these agencies had not been playing their due role until last week when a high-level meeting took note of the flight of foreign exchange and essential goods despite a serious currency crisis and record inflation amid a short supply of commodities in the open market.
Click to expand...
 
H

hydrabadi_arab

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
1,271
6
2,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Generals/officers get free plots in must expensive housing society in Pakistan. Same lot loot Pakistan through smuggling. Its not possible to smuggle goods without army support.
 
SD 10

SD 10

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
2,809
0
3,223
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
Generals/officers get free plots in must expensive housing society in Pakistan. Same lot loot Pakistan through smuggling. Its not possible to smuggle goods without army support.
Click to expand...
everyone at the border gets their share, army, customs e.t.c... talk to any truck driver who passes the border you will get to know how corrupt the military is!
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
7,397
5
13,965
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hydrabadi_arab said:
Generals/officers get free plots in must expensive housing society in Pakistan. Same lot loot Pakistan through smuggling. Its not possible to smuggle goods without army support.
Click to expand...

When I was a kid. My maamu was in Malesha force ... This is around 2002-3. Whenever he would come home. He will bring something. Japanese Iron press, Toshiba TV, original Japanese made radios etc.... So if a single foot soldier of Malesha was taking that much home, just imagine what the officers took home.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
6,306
6
8,445
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
It should be Rs unless some drugs are involved which has value, but no use until it reaches the western market. No other good can be that expensive whether electric/electronic, edibles, cars, constructions, etc items.
 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
867
0
490
Country
United States
Location
United States
hydrabadi_arab said:
ISLAMABAD: A week-long joint crackdown by various agencies of the government led to the confiscation of about $544 million worth of foreign currency and other goods on the Pak-Afghan border.

This was informed on Friday to an inter-ministerial meeting on anti-smuggling measures presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and attended by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM’s on finance and revenue, SBP governor, secretaries of finance, interior and senior members of intelligence agencies and Federal Board of Revenue.

Informed sources said the meeting was told that foreign currency worth $269,000 and other goods valued at $541m were confiscated at various border points during the week between Dec 9 and 15.

The crackdown had also created a sense of harassment among the traders who were disappearing from the scene and appeared to be working as an effective deterrent against smuggling.

This showed that all these agencies had not been playing their due role until last week when a high-level meeting took note of the flight of foreign exchange and essential goods despite a serious currency crisis and record inflation amid a short supply of commodities in the open market.

The meeting advised the relevant agencies to also keep a heavy hand against those arrested for smuggling and advertised such elements would not be tolerated and proceeded against in the courts.

The Ministry of Finance in a press release said the meeting reviewed the progress on anti-smuggling measures and a roadmap to strengthen the anti-smuggling regime in the country. It was reported that strict and vigilant operations coordinated by various agencies initiated against the illegal cross-border movement of foreign currency, urea, wheat and other items by the Customs, law enforcement and intelligence agencies were in full swing.

The representatives of Pakistan Customs, FIA and the Ministry of Interior updated the meeting on their progress and suggested measures to curb the menace of smuggling.

The finance minister highlighted the necessity to stop the cross-border smuggling of foreign currency and other valuable items affecting the economic growth in the country and expressed satisfaction with the progress of concerned agencies.

He further stressed the need for coordination among all the concerned agencies for this purpose and directed them to take comprehensive and combined action against those involved in currency smuggling and speculation. He further directed the relevant authorities to speed up their operations.

It was also decided that a regular review meeting on anti-smuggling operations will be held every week.

Last week, the inter-ministerial body had expressed serious concerns that the smuggling of urea, wheat and currency was happening despite the presence of a large workforce of civil and armed forces and customs and fencing of over 2,500 km of borders at the cost of more than Rs50bn. It was observed that while it was humanely difficult to monitor such a long border yet this could not be allowed to go on.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2022
www.dawn.com

Currency, goods worth $544m confiscated at Afghan border

Crackdown creates sense of harassment among traders, shows agencies not playing their due role.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Smuggling may sound like a crime, but it is basically market forces fighting against price distortions. If these distortions continue to exist, there will not only be 'loss' due to smuggling but also inefficiencies in the economy. So, the first question is: why is there smuggling on Afghan border rather than free trade in goods? Is the 544 million contraband come from Afghanistan or destined to go there? If it came from Afghanistan, what would go back in return? if it was destined to go to Afghanistan, what would come back in return? All trades are two-way streets and by examining them one can see what is wrong in the economy.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
‘Stop dollar, wheat, urea smuggling to Kabul’
Replies
9
Views
341
ghazi52
ghazi52
M
Govt in anxiety over rupee’s slide
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Valiant
Valiant
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM directs crackdown against dollar hoarders
2
Replies
16
Views
323
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
HAIDER
Open market sees massive shortage of USD
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
maithil
M
M
Pakistan Currency-Crisis Odds Exceed 50% as Floods Undo Progress
Replies
4
Views
259
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom