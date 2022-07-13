What's new

Currency basket of Belarus' central bank to include Chinese yuan as from 15 July

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

Currency basket of Belarus' central bank to include Chinese yuan as from 15 July

13 JULY 2022,

MINSK, 13 July (BelTA) – As from 15 July the Chinese yuan will be added to the currency basket, the press service of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) told BelTA.

MINSK, 13 July (BelTA) – As from 15 July the Chinese yuan will be added to the currency basket, the press service of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) told BelTA.

The NBRB Board has decided to include the Chinese yuan to the currency basket and set the following currency weightings: 50% for the Russian ruble, 30% for the U.S. dollar, 10% for the euro, and 10% for the Chinese yuan. The weightings are used to determine the value of the currency basket.

The central bank noted that while making the decision, the bank took into account this year's changes in foreign economic flows and the volume of trade in these currencies in OAO Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange.

Once the Chinese yuan is added to the currency basket, the official exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble against the Chinese yuan, the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the Russian ruble will be calculated as a result of currency trading in OAO Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange.
 

