For 70 years, Indian Muslims never/rarely protested against daily discrimination.



For 70 years, Indian Muslims never/rarely protested against riots.



For 70 years, Indian Muslims never/rarely protested against questioning of their loyalties and occasional need to prove their patriotism.



For 70 years, Indian Muslims never/rarely protested against Babri Masjid demolition.



For 70 years, Indian Muslims never/rarely protested regarding general issues that actually matter to them viz economy, employment, poverty, governance etc.



Suddenly in the wake of CAB, they have been protesting vociferously for weeks with patriotic fervor and zeal. Some of them are even sacrificing their own lives for an issue that doesn't affect them! Wonder where they get the energy to fight for this particular CAB/CAA issue.



- PRTP GWD

