CURFEWS

KASHMIR

Protests

Chile





As many as one million Chilean protesters flooded Santiago city from all backgrounds and cities.



Initially, the demonstrations were led by young people including students from across the city, but eventually, people from all over the country joined in.



Protests this week



What sparked the protests and when did they start?



Protests started in mid-October,



Demonstrators have demanded political and economic social reforms, addressing they describe as inequality, deficient public services and government repression.



What is the Government's response?



Chile's military has taken over security in Santiago, putting a city of six million people under a state of emergency, complete with night-time curfews that have seen 20,000 soldiers patrolling the streets.



Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has promised to boost the minimum wage and pensions, ditch fare hikes on public transport, overturn a recent increase in electricity prices and fix the country's ailing health care system.



What's going to happen next?



It remains unclear whether Mr Pinera's attempt to de-escalate the situation will work, with one of the main chants of the movement being "Chile desperto," translating to "Chile has awoken".



Lebanon

Who is protesting and why?



Protesters in Lebanon have come from diverse communities, religions, sects, and political groups.



Cross-sectarian protesters include the old, the young, the religious and non-religious, all standing together against a political system seen as corrupt and beyond repair.



What sparked the protests and when did they start?



Lebanon's unprecedented wave of demonstrations had been a long time coming,



Others say the Government's inaction over wildfires that tore through the country this month was the cause of the protests.

What is the Government's response?



Lebanon's political leaders have tried to sympathise with the protesters, but have also defended the current system, and called for the restoration of order after weeks of unrest.



The Cabinet agreed to a package of reforms including halving politicians' salaries.



Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's government also announced an emergency reform package to try to assuage public anger and steer the state away from a looming financial crisis.



What's going to happen next?



Protesters remain furious at the political class they have accused of pushing the economy to the point of collapse, and have

Lebanon’s PM Hariri offers to resign after weeks of protest



SPAIN

Who is protesting and why?



There are two separate camps of people protesting in Catalonia —



The protests have seen people of all ages and communities march across Catalonia, with passions running high on both sides over the independence movement that has created Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

What sparked the protests and when did they start?

What is the Government's response?



The most recent rally of 350,000 separatists in Barcelona saw clashes between police and radical protesters, leaving 44 people injured, according to regional health authorities.



More than 500 people have been hurt, nearly half of them police officers, in clashes since the October 14 Supreme Court verdict.



Catalan's regional government has called for calm and condemned the use of violence by protesters, while the Government in Madrid has said it was "considering all scenarios" to act against the violence.



What's going to happen next?



The Catalan crisis is set to be a key issue in Spain's November 10 national election, where Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will try to stay in power.



The Government says it has set up a special commission, which includes Spain's national intelligence agency, in order to work out a path forward as protests continue.



IRAQ

Who is protesting and why?



The demonstrations in Iraq this month have been mostly led by young people and those who are fed up with high unemployment.



The



What sparked the protests and when did they start?

The protests were initially driven by alleged corruption and economic hardship.



The unrest broke nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq, which has experienced the foreign occupation, civil war and an insurgency led by the Islamic State terror group between 2003 and 2017.

What is the government or global response?



In the most recent clashes,



There have been reports that more than 200 people have been killed since the beginning of the month.

What's going to happen next?



Critics say one of the country's biggest challenges is to calm the conflict before security in the region spirals out of control.



Experts are concerned that there is

Pakistan

Who is protesting and why?



Thousands of supporters of an ultra-religious party have gathered in Karachi to start a large anti-Government procession to the capital Islamabad, focused on issues in Kashmir as well as anger towards Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan.



The protesters say his Government is illegitimate, and say he only came to power through the support of the army.



What sparked the protests and when did they start?



The disquiet has been simmering in the country for some time, but again erupted this month marking the anniversary of the



The protest began to show solidarity with Kashmiri residents allegedly facing hardship at the hands of Indian troops.

What is the Government or global response?



The demonstration has been backed by opposition parties like the Pakistan Muslim League of former premier Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan Peoples' Party of former president Asif Zaradri.



Nationalist and secular parties have also backed the protest.



What's going to happen next?



The caravan of protesters, which reportedly consists of hundreds of buses and vans, is en route to Islamabad.



The Government plans to place shipping containers along roads and deploy riot police in the capital, ahead of the protesters' arrival.



Separate, anti-India protests are planned across Pakistan.





Hong Kong

Who is protesting and why?



Pro-democracy protesters initially consisted of young people, many from universities and high schools.



However, protesters from various professional sectors and age groups have since joined the massive rallies.



What sparked the protests and when?



The protests originally



In one of the most significant breakdowns in relations between protesters and authorities,



The bill was eventually withdrawn in September, but only after months of violent protests which have seen the demands of demonstrators change over time.

What do they want and what comes next?



Pro-democracy protesters originally called for the bill to be withdrawn completely.



But since, protesters have made



Many protesters broadly oppose growing Chinese influence over Hong Kong.

