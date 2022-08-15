Cui Tiankai on Sino-US relations: There is no room for maneuver, only to conquer it.



Cui Tiankai, the former Chinese ambassador to the United States, who has always been relatively moderate, expressed a very strong position towards Sino-US relations at the "2021 International Situation and Chinese Diplomacy Symposium", changing his previous position.



Perhaps because of his many years of personal contact with the United States, Cui Tiankai has experienced more profound pains in Sino-US relations than others. He has explained the essence of Sino-US relations.



Summarizing Cui Tiankai's speech, there are four core points:



1. The United States will never allow China to rise.



Cui Tiankai said, "The United States will not accept the rise of a big country (China) with very different social systems, ideologies, cultural traditions, and even races."



2. The United States has a deep sense of racial superiority towards China.



Cui Tiankai said, "In the U.S. policy toward China, there is a strong element of racism."



3. The United States has no bottom line in its suppression and containment of China.

Nothing is beneath them.



Cui Tiankai said that the United States "will do everything possible to suppress, contain, divide, and encircle China without a bottom line."



4. Completely abandon illusions and prepare for a war.



Cui Tiankai said, "Keep a clear head and be fully prepared to deal with twists and turns, turbulence and even roller-coaster scenes, and safeguard the achievements and rights of the 1.4 billion Chinese people who have worked hard."



The first point of view tells us that as long as China rises, it is an "original sin" against the United States, which cannot allow it to happen.



The second point of view tells us that the Chinese people are still a "low-level race" in the eyes of Americans, and there is no need to respect them.



The third point of view tells us that the United States’ goal is the suppression and containment of China, no matter the means, no matter the form, regardless of principles, rules or international laws. As long as it can contain China, America will do whatever it takes, and do whatever it wants.



The fourth point of view tells us that based on the above reasons, China must prepare for an all-out war with the United States. Do whatever is necessary to completely defeat it, beat it and break it. China must immediately break any illusion that America will ever accommodate it in the current imperialist world order. What is competing and cooperating, what is mutual communication and understanding? These are just diplomatic postponement for all-out war. If you don't want to be conquered, you must conquer or completely destroy.



This is China's only correct choice with the United States. This choice is not what we want, but it must be taken.