Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus











Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate shows 62 percent efficacy with two of its three doses in trials, says BioCubaFarma.

Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine

Way to go Cuba!!!!. Their institute has proven track record in vaccine research and delivery for decades.Reuters2 minute readHAVANA, June 21 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana 2, had proved 62% effective with just two of its three doses.“Hit by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees Finlay, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala.Both vaccines are expected to be granted emergency authority by local regulators shortly.Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five coronavirus vaccine candidates.The Caribbean’s largest island is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic following the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records for daily coronavirus cases.The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines but to rely on its own. Some experts said it was a risky bet but it appears to have paid off, putting Cuba in position to burnish its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and strengthen the vaccination drive worldwide.Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico, Vietnam and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.Cuba’s authorities have already started administering the experimental vaccines en masse as part of “intervention studies” they hope will slow the spread of the virus.About a million of the country’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated to date.Daily cases have halved in the capital, Havana, since the start of the vaccination campaign a month ago, using Abdala, according to official data.Cuba has reported a total of 169,365 COVID-19 cases and 1,170 deaths.Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Peter Cooney2nd vaccine is showing a lot of good promise. Far better than then chinese. I will take cuban vaccine any day. Trust their work any time.Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate shows 62 percent efficacy with two of its three doses in trials, says BioCubaFarma.A nurse administers a Soberana 2 vaccine candidate to a volunteer during its phase III trial in Havana [Joaquín Hernandez/AFP]20 Jun 2021Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62 percent efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma has said, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two – Soberana 2 and Abdala – are in late phase trials.Keep reading“In a few weeks we should have the results for the efficacy with three doses which we expect will be superior,” said Vicente Vérez, director of the state-run Finlay Vaccine Institute, which developed Soberana 2.The news comes as the Caribbean’s largest island is facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in the wake of the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records of daily coronavirus cases.A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine for a volunteer as part of Phase III trials of the experimental Cuban vaccine candidate [Jorge Luis Banos/Pool via Reuters]The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines but rather to rely on its own. Experts say it is a risky bet but if it pays off, Cuba could burnish its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and strengthen the vaccination drive worldwide.“We know our government has not been able to provide this project all the funding it required, and nonetheless this is a result of global standing,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the presentation of the results on state-run television on Saturday.Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.Cuba’s authorities have started administering the experimental vaccines en masse as part of “intervention studies” they hope will slow the spread of the virus.Daily cases have halved in the capital since the start of this vaccination campaign, according to official data, although that may also be due to stricter lockdown measur