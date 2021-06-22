What's new

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,388
1
10,860
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Way to go Cuba!!!!. Their institute has proven track record in vaccine research and delivery for decades.

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus
Reuters


2 minute read
HAVANA, June 21 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.
The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana 2, had proved 62% effective with just two of its three doses.
“Hit by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.
The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees Finlay, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala.

Both vaccines are expected to be granted emergency authority by local regulators shortly.
Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five coronavirus vaccine candidates.
The Caribbean’s largest island is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic following the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records for daily coronavirus cases.
The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines but to rely on its own. Some experts said it was a risky bet but it appears to have paid off, putting Cuba in position to burnish its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and strengthen the vaccination drive worldwide.

Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico, Vietnam and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.
Cuba’s authorities have already started administering the experimental vaccines en masse as part of “intervention studies” they hope will slow the spread of the virus.
About a million of the country’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated to date.
Daily cases have halved in the capital, Havana, since the start of the vaccination campaign a month ago, using Abdala, according to official data.

Cuba has reported a total of 169,365 COVID-19 cases and 1,170 deaths.
Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Peter Cooney
2nd vaccine is showing a lot of good promise. Far better than then chinese. I will take cuban vaccine any day. Trust their work any time.

www.aljazeera.com

Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine

Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate shows 62 percent efficacy with two of its three doses in trials, says BioCubaFarma.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine
Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate shows 62 percent efficacy with two of its three doses in trials, says BioCubaFarma.

A nurse administers a Soberana 2 vaccine candidate to a volunteer during its phase III trial in Havana [Joaquín Hernandez/AFP]

A nurse administers a Soberana 2 vaccine candidate to a volunteer during its phase III trial in Havana [Joaquín Hernandez/AFP]
20 Jun 2021

Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62 percent efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma has said, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.
Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two – Soberana 2 and Abdala – are in late phase trials.
Keep reading
Cuba’s long biotech investments could pay off in COVID vaccinesVenezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba’s vaccine candidateMexican president thanks Cuban counterpart for COVID supportCuba could be closing in on COVID vaccine sovereignty
“In a few weeks we should have the results for the efficacy with three doses which we expect will be superior,” said Vicente Vérez, director of the state-run Finlay Vaccine Institute, which developed Soberana 2.
The news comes as the Caribbean’s largest island is facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in the wake of the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records of daily coronavirus cases.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine for a volunteer as part of Phase III trials of the experimental Cuban vaccine candidate [Jorge Luis Banos/Pool via Reuters]The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines but rather to rely on its own. Experts say it is a risky bet but if it pays off, Cuba could burnish its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and strengthen the vaccination drive worldwide.


“We know our government has not been able to provide this project all the funding it required, and nonetheless this is a result of global standing,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the presentation of the results on state-run television on Saturday.
Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.
Cuba’s authorities have started administering the experimental vaccines en masse as part of “intervention studies” they hope will slow the spread of the virus.
Daily cases have halved in the capital since the start of this vaccination campaign, according to official data, although that may also be due to stricter lockdown measur
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,534
68
45,753
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
denel said:
Way to go Cuba!!!!. Their institute has proven track record in vaccine research and delivery for decades.

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus
Reuters



2 minute read
HAVANA, June 21 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.
The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana 2, had proved 62% effective with just two of its three doses.
“Hit by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.
The announcement came from state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma, which oversees Finlay, the maker of Soberana 2, and the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the producer of Abdala.

Both vaccines are expected to be granted emergency authority by local regulators shortly.
Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five coronavirus vaccine candidates.
The Caribbean’s largest island is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic following the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records for daily coronavirus cases.
The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines but to rely on its own. Some experts said it was a risky bet but it appears to have paid off, putting Cuba in position to burnish its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and strengthen the vaccination drive worldwide.

Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico, Vietnam and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.
Cuba’s authorities have already started administering the experimental vaccines en masse as part of “intervention studies” they hope will slow the spread of the virus.
About a million of the country’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated to date.
Daily cases have halved in the capital, Havana, since the start of the vaccination campaign a month ago, using Abdala, according to official data.

Cuba has reported a total of 169,365 COVID-19 cases and 1,170 deaths.
Reporting by Marc Frank; Editing by Peter Cooney
2nd vaccine is showing a lot of good promise. Far better than then chinese. I will take cuban vaccine any day. Trust their work any time.

www.aljazeera.com

Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine

Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate shows 62 percent efficacy with two of its three doses in trials, says BioCubaFarma.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com


Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine
Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate shows 62 percent efficacy with two of its three doses in trials, says BioCubaFarma.

A nurse administers a Soberana 2 vaccine candidate to a volunteer during its phase III trial in Havana [Joaquín Hernandez/AFP]

A nurse administers a Soberana 2 vaccine candidate to a volunteer during its phase III trial in Havana [Joaquín Hernandez/AFP]
20 Jun 2021

Cuba’s Soberana 2 vaccine candidate has shown 62 percent efficacy with just two of its three doses, state-run biopharmaceutical corporation BioCubaFarma has said, citing preliminary data from late phase trials.
Cuba, whose biotech sector has exported vaccines for decades, has five vaccine candidates in clinical trials, of which two – Soberana 2 and Abdala – are in late phase trials.
Keep reading
Cuba’s long biotech investments could pay off in COVID vaccinesVenezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba’s vaccine candidateMexican president thanks Cuban counterpart for COVID supportCuba could be closing in on COVID vaccine sovereignty
“In a few weeks we should have the results for the efficacy with three doses which we expect will be superior,” said Vicente Vérez, director of the state-run Finlay Vaccine Institute, which developed Soberana 2.
The news comes as the Caribbean’s largest island is facing its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic in the wake of the arrival of more contagious variants, setting new records of daily coronavirus cases.

A nurse prepares a dose of the Soberana-02 COVID-19 vaccine for a volunteer as part of Phase III trials of the experimental Cuban vaccine candidate [Jorge Luis Banos/Pool via Reuters]The Communist-run country has opted not to import foreign vaccines but rather to rely on its own. Experts say it is a risky bet but if it pays off, Cuba could burnish its scientific reputation, generate much-needed hard currency through exports and strengthen the vaccination drive worldwide.


“We know our government has not been able to provide this project all the funding it required, and nonetheless this is a result of global standing,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the presentation of the results on state-run television on Saturday.
Several countries from Argentina and Jamaica to Mexico and Venezuela have expressed an interest in buying Cuba’s vaccines. Iran started producing Soberana 2 earlier this year as part of late-phase clinical trials.
Cuba’s authorities have started administering the experimental vaccines en masse as part of “intervention studies” they hope will slow the spread of the virus.
Daily cases have halved in the capital since the start of this vaccination campaign, according to official data, although that may also be due to stricter lockdown measur
Click to expand...
Well done Cuba proud of you guys. Humble nation, excellent medical research and service to their population. A job well done.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
6,388
1
10,860
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
waz said:
Well done Cuba proud of you guys. Humble nation, excellent medical research and service to their population. A job well done.
Click to expand...
waz.... cubans made my day after a terrible day at the hospital.


www.nature.com

Can Cuba beat COVID with its homegrown vaccines?

Nature talks with vaccine designer Vicente Vérez Bencomo about the country’s efforts to produce its own coronavirus jabs — and set a record.
www.nature.com www.nature.com

Can Cuba beat COVID with its homegrown vaccines?
Nature talks to vaccine designer Vicente Vérez Bencomo about the country’s efforts to produce its own coronavirus jabs — and set a record.



Vicente Vérez Bencomo at his desk

Vicente Vérez Bencomo is helping to lead Cuba’s campaign to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines.Credit: Instituto Finlay de Vacunas
If everything goes to plan, Cuba could be the first Latin American country to develop and manufacture its own vaccine against COVID-19.
Vicente Vérez Bencomo, director-general of the state-owned Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana, where one of Cuba’s most advanced vaccine candidates was created, thinks the chances are good. The candidate, called Soberana 02, entered phase III trials in people in March. It’s one of the country’s two homegrown vaccines — the other is called Abdala — to make it this far.


Latin American scientists join the coronavirus vaccine race: ‘No one’s coming to rescue us’
And not a moment too soon. Although Cuba had few infections for most of 2020, COVID-19 cases began to rise in the 11-million-person island nation after it reopened its borders to tourism last November. Infections peaked on 24 April, with nearly 5,800 active cases.
Cuba is one of the last-remaining communist countries in the world, and has endured decades of trade embargoes imposed by the United States, cutting off its access to essential supplies. Vérez Bencomo says it is this history that has given the Cuban people an independent streak, spurring them to create their own COVID-19 jab rather than joining the international COVAX initiative, which aims to deliver vaccines fairly across all countries.
Even Soberana 02 has an independent streak, working differently from other vaccines in play. The jab is a ‘conjugate’ vaccine, one that links a weaker antigen with a stronger one to ensure a vigorous immune response. To make Soberana 02, Finlay scientists coupled fragments of the coronavirus spike protein to a deactivated form of tetanus toxin, a powerful antigen that can boost production of immune cells and antibodies1.
Nature spoke to Vérez Bencomo about Soberana 02, Cuba’s decision to go solo, and the difficulties of doing science under a forceful economic blockade.
When did Finlay join the COVID-19 vaccine race?
Around May 2020, there was a major call from our president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, for anybody who could develop a vaccine against the coronavirus to do so. It was very important for us. We foresaw that when vaccines were ready [in other parts of the world], it would take a long time for them to reach countries like ours.
Of course, by joining the race, we had to abandon other projects. We stopped a clinical trial with a pneumococcus vaccine. We had a very innovative whooping-cough vaccine that we also disrupted. It was not possible to continue doing anything else.

COVID-19 vaccines in Cuba

The Finlay Institute of Vaccines in Havana is testing three COVID-19 jabs: Soberana 01, 02 and Plus.Credit: Mixael Porto Chiong, Javier Martínez Acosta, La Pupila Asombrada
How many different vaccines is Finlay testing right now?
We have three vaccines in the Soberana series. We’re testing Soberana 02 with 44,000 people, some of whom are getting a placebo, in a phase III trial. And because of the urgency, we’re also conducting another effectiveness trial in 75,000 people without placebo. Because not everyone gets vaccinated at the same time, the people waiting for their shot will serve as a control group.


Can Cuban science go global?
Ethically, it is too late to launch any new placebo studies in Cuba because COVID-19 cases are ramping up. So to test Soberana 01 [a non-conjugate vaccine containing pairs of spike-protein fragments, as well as components from the outer shells of meningococcal bacteria to boost the immune response], we’re designing a protocol to compare it with Soberana 02, instead of using a placebo. We’re awaiting the approval from Cuba’s national regulatory authority to begin the phase II trial.
We also have a trial with 450 convalescent individuals, who recovered from COVID-19 or were asymptomatic, in which we’re testing Soberana Plus, a booster dose that contains spike-protein fragments. This vaccine is designed to re-stimulate the initial immunity people got from a previous infection.
How do the Soberana 02 results look so far?
What I can reveal is that during the previous trial phases, two doses of Soberana 02 generated an antibody response in about 80% of vaccinated people. But applying a third, booster dose of Soberana Plus raised that percentage to 100%, all of them with neutralizing antibodies that can block the virus from entering cells.
To what extent will that protect people from death? I’m sure it’ll protect them. To what extent will that protect people from severe disease? It’s part of what the efficacy [phase III] trial has to prove, but we think it will. We think that we should have results ready to publish by June.
Talk about the vaccine line’s name, Soberana, which translates as ‘sovereign’.
In a meeting we had with the president, he told us that we needed to have sovereignty over our vaccines.
After we announced the first Soberana trial, people liked the name so much that it was impossible to change it. This was taken with such pride in Cuba that we didn’t have any other choice but to call the vaccine Soberana. People really trust what we do. We always have three times as many people lined up to participate in clinical trials as we need.
Cuba plans to inoculate all its citizens with its own vaccines. Will it have the resources to do that?


Scandal over COVID vaccine trial at Peruvian universities prompts outrage
We’re speeding up production so that when the Soberana 02 studies are done, we can get authorization for emergency use. We hope this doesn’t take too much time, because we have a very high incidence of COVID in Cuba right now, especially in Havana.
In the face of this emergency, we are reorganizing our manufacturing capacities. We think that sometime this year, we should be able to produce around ten million doses each month.
We have a lot of demand for vaccines right now — much more than what we could supply. So we are looking for serious commitments [to supply jabs abroad] with advanced payments that will allow us to invest the resources we do not have in production.
Why go it alone to develop vaccines instead of joining COVAX?
This is a complex question. There are international initiatives that I respect tremendously. That I respect them is one thing — whether I believe in them is another.
We wanted to solely rely on our own capacities to vaccinate our population, not on other people’s decisions. And life is proving us right. What we’re seeing across the world is that vaccine supplies are being hoarded by rich countries.
How did Cuba find the resources to make its own COVID-19 vaccines?
We’re a very poor country. I can assure you that not one penny of the money used to make medicines or buy food — which are both scarce at the moment — has been diverted for the manufacturing of COVID vaccines.
It’s all been a great individual effort from each of the institutions that are working on this. We’ve all taken the resources we had for other projects and put them into this. And we’ve had to be creative about it. Our scientists are used to doing a lot with very little.
In what ways has the US trade embargo affected vaccine development?
In many ways. We have an American blockade that is not euphemistic at all — it is very real.
Companies that have been selling us materials for 60 years, under former US president Donald Trump’s administration, they got scared and told us, “Sorry, we cannot continue cooperating with you because we are afraid that we will lose our trade with North America.”
It’s very difficult. But we Cubans don’t let ourselves get beaten. We are used to fighting against all odds.
Cuba has a long history on biotechnology work; kudos ....

medium.com

Cuba’s Booming Biotech Industry

A drug developed in Cuba in 1981 is currently being used as a coronavirus treatment in China. From antivirals, to vaccines and biosensors…
medium.com medium.com


Cuba’s Booming Biotech Industry
A drug developed in Cuba in 1981 is currently being used as a coronavirus treatment in China. From antivirals, to vaccines and biosensors, the nation has been at the forefront of biotechnology for the last 40 years.

Ellie Harris
Ellie Harris
Feb 26, 2020·6 min read



Photo by Einar H. Reynis on Unsplash
Beyond most people’s perception of Cuba as a developing country lies a hugely successfully healthcare system and state of the art drug development facilities. The roots of this hidden side to the country come directly from Fidel Castro and the Cuban Revolution, starting in 1959.
As part of the socialist reform, Castro wanted to enable Cuba to treat it’s people with their own medicines. He injected big sums of money into new laboratories and education, while highly prioritising projects to find treatment for diseases directly affecting the Cuban population. This model of development still stands today and is credited as being the driving force behind the nations accomplishments.
Since the 1980s, over $1 billion US dollars has been invested by government into biotechnology programs. As a result, they’ve seen major breakthroughs and now have 569 domestically manufactured therapies, out of a total 857 medicines approved for use in the country.


Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash1981
Throughout the 1970s, Interferon was touted as being a miracle cancer drug, however the process to manufacturer the medicine relied on extracting white blood cells from donated samples and stimulating them with virus particles.
This created a race to find an alternative production method that would transform interferon into a viable treatment option. Against the likes of GlaxoSmithKline (known as Wellcome at the time), Cuban scientists became the first to produce large quantities of the protein.
The resultant drug, Recombinant Interferon Alpha 2B (IFNrec) works by stimulating the immune system to attack cancer calls, and is also capable of inhibiting replication of some viruses. It is still widely used today in the treatment of many types of cancers, and as an antiviral therapy.
Once the treatment was established, Cuba released the exact method needed for production to the world. As a result, China now produce huge amounts of the drug and are currently using it as a treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19).


Photo by Instituto Finlay de Vacunas on FacebookPreventative Vaccines
Since the opening of the Finlay Institute, a specialist vaccine research and production facility, Cuba have produced some of the world’s most effective preventative vaccines.
The first widely used vaccine was developed following an outbreak of Meningitis B throughout Cuba and Brazil. Concepción Campa Huergo is credited with it’s creation — she first administered it to herself and her children to test it’s safety before it was eventually rolled out as compulsary across Cuba. The vaccine was the first to be created against Meningitis B, and Cuba currently have an incidence rate of 0.2%, the lowest worldwide.
Cuba made history once again in 1994 by creating the very first semi-synthetic vaccine, a breakthrough for vaccine development. Quimi-Hib is now given routinely to all babies in Cuba to prevent Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib).
The country’s biggest biotech export is also a vaccine, the most effective in the world against Hepatitis B, used in more than 30 countries.


Photo Lingyu Hong reported on Medical Device NetworkBiosensors
One of Cuba’s best known assets, sugar, also plays a huge part in their cutting edge biotechnology enterprises. Compared to other scientific giants, Cuban institutes have considerably less funding, so often turn their efforts towards more economically viable materials.
Sugar is readily available in many different forms in Cuba, and more importantly is affordable. Cyclodextrins are a complex type of sugar molecule that researchers at the University of Havana have used to create biosensors that they hope could one day be used in the detection and treatment of sepsis.
The technology involves electrode surfaces containing cyclodextrin monolayers which can recognise differences between small molecules, and levels of chemicals such as nitric oxide (NO), a key determinant in the symptoms of septic shock.


Photo by Rich Smith on UnsplashLung cancer
More recently, the development of a lung cancer treatment has proved that Cuba are still up there with the rest of the world’s scientific powerhouses. The task of decreasing lung cancer rates, which has always been high due to a culture of cigar smoking, was prioritised almost 30 years ago. Already licensed in Cuba, CimaVax-EGF is currently used as a vaccine for treatment of non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC).
The treatment is an immunotherapy, so works by stimulating the immune system to produce more antibodies capable of killing cancerous cells. It is designed to be administered previous to, or alongside chemo and radiotherapy as a way of improving quality of life by preventing tumour growth.
The treatment is currently being trialled throughout the world, including in the UK, Australia and surprisingly, the US. While Trump has reinforced some travel and business restrictions between the US and Cuba in recent years, the scientific door remains largely open.
In 2018 at Havana’s International Trade Fair (FIHAV), it was announced that the US and Cuba would be collaborating in an effort to produce and distribute a cancer therapeutic. It was later confirmed that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in New York had joined the CimaVax-EGF project, and that the whole venture would be featured in a documentary “Cuba’s Cancer Hope”, to be released in 2021 by PBS.


‘The strength is in the joining’ — Photo by elCarito on Unsplash
Continuing along the road of biotech success, hopefully politics will continue to allow for new ventures between the US and Cuba, and the world will come to more widely recognise Cuba as the hub for biotechnology it has truly proved itself as.

References
Cuban Biotechnology: Interferon as a Model
A new milestone in Cuban biotechnology
The ABCs of Clinical Trials in Cuba
Vaccine against group B Neisseria meningitidis: protection trial and mass vaccination results in Cuba.
Efficacy and safety of nimotuzumab in addition to radiotherapy and temozolomide for cerebral glioblastoma: a phase II multicenter clinical trial
Cuban experience with local production of medicines, technology transfer and improving access to health
Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology | Facilities
GHO | Life expectancy and Healthy life expectancy — Data by country
Cuba’s revolutionary cancer vaccine builds bridges between the island and the United States
Towards an HIV-free generation in Cuba
Elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV and Syphilis (EMTCT): Process, progress, and program integration
Biotechnology: the second Cuban revolution | Feature
Cuba: socialism, cigars and biotech | Feature
Cuba — Battling cancer with biotechnology
Cuba Ailing? Not Its Biomedical Industry
The Cuban Biotech Revolution
Supramolecular Chemistry of Cyclodextrins in Cuba: Supramolecular Chemistry: Vol 15, No 3
Cuba’s Advances in Biotech: A Developing Country with a Highly Developed Biotech Sector
MEDICC Review Interview with Concepción Campa Huergo, PhD (h.c.)
A History of How Cuba’s Anti-Viral Medicine is Being Used in China
Without blocking: documentary about Cuban cancer vaccine arrives in the US
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom