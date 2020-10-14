Cuba, China, Russia elected to UN Human Rights Council; Secretary of State Pompeo says the move validates the decision by the U.S. to leave the body

beijingwalker
Cuba, China, Russia elected to UN Human Rights Council
Secretary of State Pompeo said the move validates the decision by the U.S. to leave the body.
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
Cuba, China and Russia on Tuesday were elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council -- a move that the U.S. branded a “mockery” of the body's intended purpose and as proof that Washington was right to leave the council in 2018.
The three countries, all with a history of authoritarianism and human rights abuses, were elected by the U.N. General Assembly, along with countries including Bolivia, France, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Uzbekistan and the United Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia was on the ballot but failed to drum up enough support to win a seat.
The U.S. left the Geneva-based council in June 2018, with then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley describing it as "a protector of human rights abusers, and a cesspool of political bias."
On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the elections “only further validate the U.S. decision to withdraw and use other venues and opportunities to protect and promote universal human rights.”
U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft said it “validates [Trump’s] decision to leave that deeply corrupted body.”
“With China, Russia, Cuba & Venezuela as members, the Council makes a mockery of its intended purpose and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” she said.
Last year, the U.N. General Assembly elected Libya, Sudan and Venezuela to the Council. Craft called the election of Venezuela, a country dogged by poverty and human rights abuses, an “embarrassment.”
Cuba, China, Russia elected to UN Human Rights Council; US brands it a 'mockery'
Cuba, China and Russia on Tuesday were elected to the controversial U.N. Human Rights Council -- moves that the U.S. branded a “mockery” of the body's intended purpose and as proof the U.S. was right to leave the Council in 2018.
