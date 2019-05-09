What's new

Cuba and 58 years of medicine throughout the world

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health published in February 2021, in almost six decades, 420,000 Cuban professionals have worked in 150 countries, performed more than 14,500,000 surgeries, delivered 4,470,000 children and saved 8,700,000 lives.
www.plenglish.com

Cuba and 58 years of medicine throughout the world

Havana, May 23 (Prensa Latina) Cuba is commemorating the 58th anniversary of the official beginning of medical cooperation with other territories on Sunday, a time during which it has extended its medical services to 1.9 billion people, nearly one-third of the world's population.
www.plenglish.com www.plenglish.com
 
