CTD summons MQM Farooq Sattar to probe ‘RAW links’

KARACHI: Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department on Friday issued notices to former leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Dr Farooq Sattar and Anis Advocate, said CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid.The senior officer said: “Dr Farooq Sattar has been summoned by the CTD in relation to arrest of MQM militants, who were arrested last week, who had links with Indian agency RAW.”A CTD team has gone to serve notice at his house and at his temporary residence at a five-star hotel, respectively.However, Dr Sattar denied he had been issued any notice, terming such reports as “baseless”. According to contents of the notice, the CTD had arrested two suspects Naeem Khan and Imran Ahmed who had alleged links with RAW and the police had registered an FIR (54/2021) against them under the Explosives Act and other relevant sections.They told the interrogators that they had developed links with RAW with his (Farooq Sattar’s) help.Therefore, the CTD summoned Dr Sattar to appear before CTD inspector at Civil Lines on Saturday (today).Similarly, Anis Advocate has also been summoned for “questioning his role in terrorism incidents in Hyderabad”.