CTD, security forces eliminate four TTP terrorists in Nowshera

CTD, security forces eliminate four TTP terrorists in Nowshera​

Militants were involved in target killings and attacks on security forces, reads official statement

Correspondent
December 10, 2022
the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action photo express

The terrorists were killed in retaliatory action. PHOTO: EXPRESS

NOWSHERA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces have eliminated four terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district.

According to a statement issued by the CTD late Friday, the terrorists were killed in retaliatory action after they opened indiscriminate firing on the raiding teams.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Shahzeb, Muhammad Adil, Lateef Khan, and Zahidullah. Three of them were residents of Peshawar while one was from Afghanistan.

The terrorists were involved in target killings, attacks on police and security forces, and blasts on police stations and police mobiles in Charsadda, Mardan and Peshawar.

The official statement said CTD Mardan Region’s raiding team received information that a group of terrorists was planning a major operation in Jaruba area of Nowshera district.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTD teams started operation in the area and killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire with the militants.

Search operation is still underway in the area, the statement added.


tribune.com.pk

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and security forces have eliminated four terrorists belonging to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan
