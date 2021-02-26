CTD-LEAs joint operation l MQM London's target killer apprehended

CTD & LEAs arrests MQM London's Target Killer in a joint operation ​

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducts a joint operation in Azizabad area of Karachi. MQM London's target killer Yasin aka Kamran aka Batak aka Dada is arrested and weapons recovered. Arrested target killer is close aide of Baldia Factory incident accused Rehman Bhola. The said terrorist is involved in several target killings. After release from jail in 2009, he flew to cape Town, South Africa and returned in 2019 and started to work for MQM London. He has already spilled a lot of names & connections though further details are kept under wraps due to OpSec. Investigation underway.