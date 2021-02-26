What's new

CTD-LEAs joint operation l MQM London's target killer apprehended

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
20,460
169
37,649
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CTD & LEAs arrests MQM London's Target Killer in a joint operation

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducts a joint operation in Azizabad area of Karachi. MQM London's target killer Yasin aka Kamran aka Batak aka Dada is arrested and weapons recovered. Arrested target killer is close aide of Baldia Factory incident accused Rehman Bhola. The said terrorist is involved in several target killings. After release from jail in 2009, he flew to cape Town, South Africa and returned in 2019 and started to work for MQM London. He has already spilled a lot of names & connections though further details are kept under wraps due to OpSec. Investigation underway.

1614350210934.png


1614350248291.png
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,355
14
5,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Our justice system is joke. Look at his rap sheet and still he was freed every time. Any person who kills more than once should be put away from public, for good.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,943
-21
9,476
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lols! foot soldiers apprehend more foot soldiers while cleanse the handlers of their crimes and send them to parliment!

it takes what one visit for rangers office and all your sins are forgotten! its not just the judicial system thats weak!
 
