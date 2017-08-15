CTD kills terrorist of banned outfit in Karachi 30/09/2020 .

What's new

KARACHI: A terrorist of a banned outfit was killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
According to details, the CTD met an encounter with a terrorist at the Hawks Bay road and managed to arrest him in injured condition.
The injured terrorist was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his bullet wounds during treatment. According to in-charge CTD Mazhar Mashwani, the dead terrorist was identified as Saeed Loha and belonged to a banned outfit.
The accused fled Afghanistan after killing of his accomplice in 2016, Mashwani added.
The CTD officials also recovered two Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which were later diffused by Bomb Disposal Squad.
Read more: CTD apprehends two alleged terrorists from Rawalpindi
In the month of September, Sindh Rangers and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in their joint operation had killed two terrorists of a banned organization in Karachi.
CTD and Rangers had conducted a joint operation city’s area of Baldia Town on the intelligence-based report during which two terrorists of a banned outfit opened fire over them.
In retaliatory fire by the forces, both of the terrorists were killed. The terrorists were identified as Adnan and Rafique.

