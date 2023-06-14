What's new

CTD kills four terrorists at Pak-Afghan border

BR
June 14, 2023

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Quetta killed four terrorists in an operation at the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman on Wednesday, Aaj News reported.

According to the officials, the terrorists were involved in the attack on FC Headquarters in Muslim Bagh in May.

The CTD said that it had recovered arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

A group of terrorists attacked a security facility in Quetta in May, in which at least 13 people, including soldiers, lost their lives.

Last week, the CTD killed three terrorists in exchange of fire in Tehsil Babuzai of Swat.

According to details, terrorists opened fire at the investigative teams of the CTD and police parties near the Banjot area in Tehsil Babuzai. Police returned the fire, due to which three terrorists were killed.

Police have also seized arms from the deceased terrorists. A heavy contingent of police reached the area after the incident and launched a search operation.

Last month, three terrorists were killed in the CTD's custody when unidentified individuals opened fire on them.

According to the CTD, the terrorists were being transferred from Miranshah to Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when unidentified assailants attacked them. All three of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

