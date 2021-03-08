CTD Karachi arrests wanted MQM-L target killer

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi Monday held an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) during a raid in Karachi, reported 24News HD TV channel.





The alleged target killer, Muhammad Shakeel alias Hakla, was wanted in eight cases of terrorism, murder, dacoity, police encounter and others.





The accused is an active member of MQM-L and allegedly involved in target killing over the orders of the Lines Area Sector since 2009.





He was also wanted for the murder of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ali Mohsin Naqvi.





Shakeel was arrested during a raid conducted in Karachi's Lines Area, whereas, he was also involved in the killing of ASI Ali Mohsin Naqvi who was an eyewitness in the murder case of a police officer Nasirul Hassan.





The ASI had been killed by the accused and his accomplices in the vicinity of Brigade police station in 2012.





The raiding team also recovered a 30-bore pistol and ammunition from his possession. The recovered weapon was sent for forensic analysis and more revelations are likely to be made as interrogation is underway. The CTD teams are conducting raids to arrest the other criminals.